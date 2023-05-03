Marquette Golf Seeded #10 In NCAA Auburn Regional

We didn’t have to wait long to find out where Marquette golf was headed for the 2023 NCAA men’s golf regionals. The Golden Eagles were included in the very first region announced on the Golf Channel, which was the Auburn Regional hosted at Auburn University Club in Auburn, Alabama. Marquette, the 2023 Big East champion, is the #10 seed in the region, which is led by top seeded Vanderbilt. The Commodores are the current #1 ranked team in the Bushnell/Golfweek Coaches poll as well as the top ranked team according to Golfstat.

pic.twitter.com/fUefHcJhOm — Anonymous Big East Men’s Golf Champions (@AnonymousEagle) May 3, 2023

The regional competition will be a 54 hole tournament contested May 15th through May 17th. There are six regional events, and the top five teams in each region will advance to the NCAA finals at Grayhawk Golf Club in Scottsdale, Arizona. In addition to the teams advancing, the top individual finisher that is not part of those top five teams will advance to the finals.

The Auburn regional is pretty stacked up with five teams in Golfstat’s top 25 and nine in the top 50. As the #10 seed, it will be something of an uphill battle for the Golden Eagles to get into the top five, but that’s nothing that’s a surprise to Marquette. This is their fifth team appearance in the NCAA Regionals, and MU’s best finish came the last time they were there when they finished 8th out of 14 teams in 2019. As far as an individual performance goes, Marquette hasn’t had anyone beat out the 17th place finish that Mike Van Sickle secured in 2007 when he qualified as an individual competitor. Matt Murlick (T-19) and Hunter Eichhorn (T-18) are the only other guys to finish north of 20th place after doing it in 2018 and 2019 respectively.