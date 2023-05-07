MARQUETTE WOMEN’S LACROSSE IS IN THE 2023 NCAA TOURNAMENT!

THEY DID IT!

On Sunday night, the NCAA announced the 29 team field for the 2023 women’s lacrosse national championship tournament, and you better believe that YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles are part of the bracket! It is the first ever NCAA tournament appearance for the Golden Eagles and for head coach Meredith Black, who is the only coach that the team has ever had.

It did look a liiiiiitle bit dicey for the Golden Eagles when the selection show on ESPNU led off with the pod hosted by #1 seed Northwestern and the two available spots in Evanston went to Michigan and Central Michigan. Obviously, you’d think that playing less than two hours from campus would be the obvious move for the selection committee if they’re taking geographic travel into account. That didn’t happen, so there was some raised heart rates in my living room.

It took the next screen of matchups to announce Marquette in the field. The Golden Eagles will be headed out to North Carolina for the first round as an unseeded team where they will face Richmond. That game will start at 4pm Central time on Friday, May 12th, or at least that’s the scheduled start. It will be the second game of the day, as the Marquette/Richmond winner will face the winner of #4 seed North Carolina and Sacred Heart in the second round.

Richmond is 16-3 this season after beating UMass in the Atlantic 10 championship game on Sunday afternoon. They enter the NCAA tournament on a six game winning streak — which explains how they’re ranked #22 in the country right now — and the only team that they’ve lost to since mid-March is the #6 ranked James Madison team that’s the #7 seeded team in the field.

Every first round game will be streamed on ESPN+, so block out some time on Friday and get yourself signed up to watch!