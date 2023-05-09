Marquette Women’s Lacrosse Slips In The New IWLCA/ILWomen Poll

Well, it was bound to happen.

Marquette women’s lacrosse lost in the Big East semifinals over the weekend, so it is not a surprise that they have slipped downwards in the IWLCA/ILWomen top 25 poll. The new poll came out on Monday morning, and yep, Marquette is not #19 in the country.

They are, however, still ranked, and that’s good news. In the final rankings before the national championship is decided, the Golden Eagles are #22 in the country, down three spots from last week. Their points are basically halved, going from 118 to 61 now. That’s actually fewer points than they had when they debuted in the poll at #24, so that’s whacky. UConn, the team that beat Marquette in the semifinals, comes in at #21 with 87 points, while Clemson, fresh off being left out of the NCAA tournament in their first ever year as a Division 1 program, sits at #23 with 48 points.

Northwestern is still the #1 team in the country, but they’re not unanimous, as they only snagged 16 of the 17 first place votes. The other vote went to Big East regular season and tournament champion Denver, who sits at #5 in this week’s poll. That’s the same ranking that the Pioneers had last week, and yes, they’re still the only undefeated team in the country at 19-0 now. Richmond, Marquette’s upcoming opponent in the NCAA tournament, jumps up five spots to #17 in the country this week.

That NCAA tourney game against the 16-3 Spiders is set for Friday, May 12, in Chapel Hill, North Carolina. First draw is set for 4pm Central time, and ESPN+ will have the broadcast. The winner will advance to the second round, which will mean a game against either #4 seeded North Carolina or Sacred Heart, depending on who wins their first round game.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.