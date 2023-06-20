Here’s A (Probably Incomplete) Rundown Of Class Of 2025 Recruits Marquette Men’s Basketball Contacted

As is the case every year, June 15th is the first day that men’s college basketball coaches can initiate contact with prospects that have just finished their sophomore year of high school. This year, that’s the Class of 2025, and yep, as you’d expect, there’s a whole bunch of guys that Marquette head coach Shaka Smart and his staff made a priority to contact as soon as the recruiting period started.

There’s a lot of guys on the list, at least according to the available Twitter information out there, so let’s get to it. One important note here: None of these guys were offered a scholarship over the past few days. Some of them already have an offer from Marquette, and we’ll note those guys as we go along.

Before we get going, I want to drop in the scholarship chart just so everyone sees what the 2025-26 roster currently looks like, since that would be the year that these guys would be freshmen.

Here we go!

Amari Evans

Four-star sophomore Amari Evans has heard from Penn State, Marquette, Pittsburgh, Iowa State, and Providence, he told @Stockrisers. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 15, 2023

Evans picked up a scholarship offer from Marquette in early May, so no shock that the coaching staff got in touch with him again early. 247 Sports lists him as a 6’4” combo guard from Pittsburgh, but he was at Our Savior Lutheran in The Bronx this past school year. He doesn’t have a rating or a rankin from 247 yet, but their Composite only goes out to #62 right now so that’s not a big surprise.

Trey McKenney

2025 5⭐️ Trey McKenney (@mckenneytrey1) has heard from these schools since the contact period began:



Arkansas

Providence

Texas

Arizona State

Miami

Pitt

Michigan State

Indiana

Xavier

Mizzou

LSU

Marquette

Georgetown

Michigan

Ohio State

Cal Poly



One of the top players in the ‘25… pic.twitter.com/jWxZVWfDBi — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) June 15, 2023

247 Sports lists McKenney as a 6’4” shooting guard from Michigan. He’s already a big deal in his recruiting class, as they rate him as a four star prospect and rank him at #22 internally and #29 in their Composite system.

Zymicah Wilkins

6’8” 2025 Zymicah Wilkins (@christschool/@teamunitedhoops) has heard from Wake Forest, Iowa, NC State, LSU, Georgetown, High Point, App State, Belmont, Marquette, Virginia Tech, Radford, and Western Carolina. pic.twitter.com/IwO6LqapJw — Miles Masercola (@MasercolaMiles) June 15, 2023

Wilkins fits the profile of a lot of Smart recruits that we’ve seen since he took over the program. 247 Sports has him as a 6’8”, 215 pound power forward hailing from North Carolina. There’s no rating or ranking from 247 Sports yet, but again, that’s not a problem at this point of the calendar.

EJ Mosley

2025 G EJ Mosley has heard from the following since last night:



Northern Illinois

Marquette

Southern Illinois

Valparaiso

Bradley

Eastern Illinois

Western Michigan



https://t.co/pprJRrojaK pic.twitter.com/oOwKJZPpcB — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) June 15, 2023

The Made Hoops link in the tweet there lists Mosley as a 6’0”, 150 pound guard from Burbank, Illinois. I don’t seem to see a 247 Sports page for him, so this might be a situation where 1) Marquette is out in front of everyone else (and MU as the only high major on the list suggests that, too) and/or 2) Mosley just hasn’t been playing on grassroots teams that the 247 scouts have been watching yet just because of his age.

Braylon Mullins

Greenfield-Central's Braylon Mullins on this list. College coaches can start contacting 2025 prospects today. Indiana, Notre Dame, Ohio State, Ball State, Marquette, Furman, Western Kentucky so far for Mullins https://t.co/PL4scfbj68 — Kyle Neddenriep (@KyleNeddenriep) June 15, 2023

No 247 Sports page for Mullins here, but again, we’re not going to worry about such things. He does have a MaxPreps page for his activity with his Greenfield-Central team in Indiana which lists him as a 6’5”, 170 pound shooting guard. That’s pretty good size for a high school shooting guard.

Nyk Lewis

2025 4 ⭐️ @GonzagaHoops/@TTOBasketball PG Nyk Lewis (@nyklewis) has heard from the following:



Auburn

Georgetown

Iowa

James Madison

Kansas

LSU

Marquette

Maryland

Miami

Oklahoma St.

Tennessee

UMBC

Va Tech pic.twitter.com/sLP3op4JdA — Colby Giacubeno (@ColbyGHoops) June 15, 2023

Back to 247 Sports we go for the Washington, D.C. area prospect. He’s a 6’2” point guard for Gonzaga Prep, and he’s already deep into the national attention. 247 rates Lewis as a four-star prospect, and internally they rank him at #52 in the country. In the Composite? #33.

Kaden Magwood

Four-star sophomore Kaden Magwood has heard from Marquette, Providence, CofC, Texas A&M, Wake Forest, Illinois, Boston College, LSU, and Western Carolina, he told @Stockrisers. I expect a lot more to come in for the Oak Hill product. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 15, 2023

In the era of more and more prep academies and so forth, there’s something warm and comforting to my brain about seeing a prospect from Oak Hill Academy. 247 Sports lists Magwood as a 6’2”, 160 pound point guard, but no ratings or rankings for him yet.

Jamarion Batemon

2025 G Jamarion Batemon has heard from the following since last night:



Illinois

Marquette

Wisconsin

Iowa State

UW Milwaukee



https://t.co/AdDuv7aLVI pic.twitter.com/TjmyEcY6cc — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) June 15, 2023

Can I interest you in a local prospect for the Golden Eagles? Bateman attends Milwaukee Academy of Science, which is right at 21st and Kilbourn, nearly right on MU’s campus. 247 Sports lists him as a 6’3”, 170 pound combo guard with no ratings or rankings at this point of the process.

Jasper Johnson

2025 - 6’5 PG Jasper Johnson of @LinkHoops / @TeamThadNation has heard from these schools since midnight:



Cinci

Arizona

Xavier

Arkansas

FSU

OSU

Radford

WKU

California

Indiana

Kentucky

Kansas

Alabama

Ole Miss

LSU

Louisville

Texas

Tennessee

Marquette

Butler — NextUpRecruits (@NextUpRecruits) June 15, 2023

After a little Twitter Detective Work, I’ve figured out that the Jasper Johnson from Woodford County High School on 247 Sports for the Class of 2025 is the same one we’re talking about here. Yes, I know, how many Jasper Johnsons can there possibly be in one high school class, much less ones that are Division 1 prospects, but better safe than sorry. Anyway, the 6’4”, 170 pound combo guard is a five-star prospect in 247’s Composite system, coming in at #23 in the country. A glance at his Twitter page implies that it will be an uphill climb for Marquette to recruit him already.

Acaden Lewis

Four-star sophomore Acaden Lewis has heard from Maryland, Virginia, Georgia, FSU, Ohio State, Providence, Georgetown, Marquette, Illinois, Virginia Tech, Penn State, Mississippi State, VCU, San Diego, SMU, Radford, and Siena, George Washington, he told @Stockrisers. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 15, 2023

Yes, it’s another Lewis, and not only that, but it’s another Lewis from a notable prep school in Washington, D.C. Much like Nyk Lewis, Acaden Lewis is also a 6’2” guard, but 247 Sports has him as a combo guard instead of a point guard.

Jacob Ross

2025 @LuHiBasketball/@TeamMe7oEYBL G Jacob Ross has heard from the following schools:



Ohio State

Pitt

Maryland

Mississippi State

Georgetown

Albany

Robert Morris

Penn State

Providence

LSU

Marquette

Syracuse

Oregon pic.twitter.com/Llpvgcv6SF — Colby Giacubeno (@ColbyGHoops) June 15, 2023

Guys with a 247 Sports profile like Ross’ always intrigue me. The 6’5”, 170 pound small forward from New York is a four-star prospect in the top 60 in the country in 247’s internal system. However, there aren’t enough other outfits giving Ross enough attention yet, so he’s not rated or ranked in the Composite as of the moment. Give it some time…

Derek Dixon

Derek Dixon (@DerekDixon03) tells @madehoops that he’s heard from the following schools:



Pittsburgh, Virginia Tech, Penn St, Maryland, Marquette, Syracuse, JMU, GW, and Providence. pic.twitter.com/hetG58I6YC — Travis Graf (@TravisGrafHoops) June 15, 2023

The 6’4”, 190 pound combo guard is also attending Gonzaga Prep in Washington, D.C., just like Nyk Lewis. Imagine how much time that the coaching staff gets to save by watching tape of Gonzaga vs Sidwell Friends! No rating or ranking for Dixon in the 247 Sports database yet.

Bradley Longcor

2025 G Bradley Longcor has heard from the following since last night:



Notre Dame

Iowa State

Marquette

Southern Illinois

Colorado State

Belmont

Penn

UCSD

Green Bay

SEMO

Western Michigan

Appalachian State



https://t.co/4fsfWyvQtl pic.twitter.com/j37jA8LeVX — Max Feldman (@MaxFeldman6) June 15, 2023

Longcor hails from Quincy, Illinois, which is definitely not “kind of local” for Marquette, as that’s along the Mississippi River just a little bit south of the Missouri/Iowa state line. He’s a 6’2”, 165 pound combo guard, and 247 Sports doesn’t have a rating or a ranking for him yet.

Barrett Loer

‘25 Barrett Loer of @MiddlesexMagic/@sgboyshoops tells us he has heard from the following schools since midnight.



Marquette, Notre Dame, William & Mary, Columbia, Harvard, Siena, Lafayette, Iowa, Colgate, Yale, Brown, + several more. @LoerBarrett — 365 Recruits (@365_Recruits) June 15, 2023

We have to shift over to MaxPreps for details on Loer, and that actually makes things a little bit complicated. MaxPreps has him as Class of 2024, but still at St. George’s. I suspect this is just a typo because a scroll through Loer’s Twitter going back to January lists him as Class of 2025 and playing with Middlesex Magic’s 16U team. That happens to be Tyler Kolek’s old club team, by the way. Anyway, he’s a 6’4”, 170 pound shooting guard, and it looks like he plays some attack and midfield for their lacrosse team, too. Might be worth passing his name over to Andrew Stimmel and his staff across the street just in case.

Devin Brown

Milwaukee Academy of Science forward Devin Brown has heard from:



Wisconsin

Iowa State

Illinois

Marquette



Averaged 22 points and 10 rebounds per game last season. pic.twitter.com/Y9mHwRjJFs — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) June 15, 2023

I think it’s good that Marquette is keeping tabs on two players from Milwaukee Academy of Science. Brown is listed by 247 Sports as a 6’6”, 200 pound power forward, but if he stays at that size between now and the fall of 2025, he’s going to have to be a wing at Marquette if he ends up as a Golden Eagle. No ratings or rankings for him, but as always, that’s not a problem here.

Juan Guerrero Hernandez

Grafton guard Juan Guerrero Hernandez received calls/texts from:



Kentucky

Duke

Michigan

Marquette

LSU

Syracuse

Bradley

Villanova

Wisconsin

Illinois

Iowa



Coming off a breakout sophomore season in which he averaged 19 points, 6 rebounds, and 3 assists per game.… pic.twitter.com/rHKEdWw2G7 — Evan Flood (@Evan_Flood) June 15, 2023

Yes, that’s Grafton as in “just north of Milwaukee” Grafton, and if there are local guys that fit what Shaka Smart is trying to do, that’s fantastic news. 247 Sports lists him as a 6’3”, 165 pound combo guard with no ratings or rankings yet.

Semetri Carr

Four-star 2025 prospect Semetri Carr has heard from Princeton, Washington, Washington St, St Mary’s, San Diego, Saint Mary’s, Marquette, Cal Baptist, he told @Stockrisers. — Jake (@jakeweingarten) June 15, 2023

If that looks like a West Coast bias to his recruiting other than Marquette, you’re right. The 6’0”, 165 pound point guard attends The Branson School in Ross, California, which is just a bit north of San Francisco. 247 Sports doesn’t have a rating or a ranking for him at this point.

Nigel James

‘25 Nigel James of @CushingBBball/@ExpressionsBall tells us he has heard from the following schools since midnight.



Georgetown, Rutgers, Iowa, Iowa State, Marquette, Virginia Tech, Boston College, Siena, and Fairfield. @nigel_j24 — 365 Recruits (@365_Recruits) June 16, 2023

James snagged an offer from Marquette in late April as the spring club circuit got underway, so it’s clear that he’s a priority in this recruiting class right now. At that point, the Cushing Academy (same prep school as Chase Ross) point guard didn’t have a 247 Sports page, but he does now. They haven’t figured out a weight for him and they’re saying he’s 6’0” instead of the 6’2” I saw for him in April, but one step at a time. No ratings or rankings yet, but it’s early.

Mason Blackwood

2025 Mason Blackwood has heard from #Pitt, he told @PghSportsNow.



Also heard from:

Marquette

Penn State

Ohio State

Rutgers

Georgetown

Bryant

UPenn

Iowa

Notre Dame pic.twitter.com/GhoreaeDqw — George Michalowski (@MichalowskiCBB) June 16, 2023

Blackwood got his offer from Marquette in early April, so it’s clear that the Golden Eagles are invested in the 6’5”, 175 pound shooting guard who is attending prep school in New Hampshire. No ratings or rankings for him according to 247 Sports, but that was the case two months ago as well.

Gevonte Ware

2025 big man Gevonte Ware has heard from the following today:



Wake Forest

Illinois

Seton Hall

South Carolina

Ohio State

Winthrop

Stetson

Charlotte

Radford

Appalachian State

Nebraska

Marquette

IUPUI

Eastern Illinois

Miami (OH)

Texas A&M

SMU

Mississippi State pic.twitter.com/ZTWsE7EZvF — Garrett Tucker (@GTuckerHoops) June 16, 2023

“Big Man” is an interesting phrase here. I found an ESPN page for Ware, which lists him at 6’7” and 205 pounds. Prep Hoops has a page for him, listing him as a 6’8” power forward. MaxPreps has a page for him, listing him at 6’7”, but saying he plays small forward, power forward, and center. I’m not debating the idea that the North Carolinian plays like a big man… I’m just saying that even 6’8” and 200 pounds isn’t a Big Man in the Big East.

Elijah Lovemore

2025 prospect Elijah Lovemore has heard from the following schools since the initial contact period began, a source tells me: Marquette, Western Michigan, Pittsburgh, and Northern Illinois. pic.twitter.com/MZzqwDA69e — Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) June 16, 2023

Prep Hoops lists Lovemore as a 6’2” shooting guard from Bloom High School in the south suburbs of Chicago. However, Lovemore’s own Twitter says he’s 6’3”, and there’s more than one retweet on his timeline that says he’s 6’4”.

Bryce Heard

2025 4⭐️ Bryce Heard (@Bryceheard_) told me he’s heard from these schools since the direct contract period began:



Arkansas

Ohio State

Georgia

Illinois

Louisville

Alabama

Indiana

Stanford

NC State

Marquette

UCLA

UT-Arlington

Old Dominion



#22 in the ‘25 class, per @On3sports. pic.twitter.com/VWeQdgGo3F — 24/7 High School Hoops (@247HSHoops) June 16, 2023

The fun of listing these in chronological order as they came along last week means that waaaaaaay down here on the page we get to a top 50 guy. 247 Sports has the 6’5”, 180 pound shooting guard from Montverde Academy by way of Chicago as a four-star prospect. Internally, 247 ranks him #47 in the country, but the Composite boosts him up to #41.

Nick Jefferson

2025 prospect Nick Jefferson tells me that he has heard from the following schools since the initial contact period began: UTSA, UNLV, Marquette, Pittsburgh, & more.



Having a very productive summer in EYBL. pic.twitter.com/w9GopJsMUg — Recruits Zone (@recruitszone) June 16, 2023

Jefferson is a point guard attending Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas. His MaxPreps page says that he’s six feet tall.

Davion Hannah

#MacIrvinFire 2025 6’6 G Davion Hannah heard from Kentucky, Iowa, Cincinnati, Cal Poly, USC, Notre Dame, Wake Forest, Stanford, Arizona St , Wisconsin, Marquette and Michigan State yesterday. pic.twitter.com/MBezOmupGq — Mike Irvin (@MIKE_IRVIN) June 16, 2023

We wrap up with a double feature of fun. 247 Sports lists Hannah as a 6’5”, 180 pound small forward, but the other details are the fun part. First, he attends Nicolet High School, less than 10 miles north of the McGuire Center. Second, 247 says Hannah is a four-star prospect. They rank him #49 internally and #46 in the Composite. Hannah is the best prospect in the state of Wisconsin for the Class of 2025, just barely nudging ahead of Wauwatosa West’s Kai Rogers, who already has an offer from Marquette.