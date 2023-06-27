Class Of 2024 Prospect Isaiah Abraham Includes Marquette In His Final Four

We’re deep into June, so that means we’re deep into the big time recruiting season for men’s college basketball. That means guys who can sign national letters of intent in November — Class of 2024 prospects this year — are starting to think seriously about making a decision and thus are starting to trim their lists to make things easier for themselves.

With that in mind, top 100 Class of 2024 forward Isaiah Abraham has announced a final four group of schools, as reported by On3.com’s Joe Tipton. He’s focused on the Big East, with Providence and UConn joining YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles in the group of four, along with Virginia Tech.

NEWS: 2024 four-star small forward Isaiah Abraham tells me he’s down to four schools.



The 6-7 rising senior has a timeline for a decision: https://t.co/vd7tB3IPjw pic.twitter.com/6HW21t2viz — Joe Tipton (@TiptonEdits) June 26, 2023

Abraham also told Tipton that he’s aiming at making a decision in mid-July, but of course, there’s a difference between making a decision and making an announcement.

Here’s what Abraham told On3 about his thoughts on Marquette in a previous interview:

“My first visit was to Marquette. My favorite part of that visit was the coaches hanging out with the players. The overall feel I got there was real, and everyone in the program on the team was connected. I like the culture they have there. They play fast, and they play together. There isn’t any one-on-one; they play as a team, and I really mess with that. Then you have O-Max (Olivier-Maxence Prosper) getting an opportunity in the draft. I can really see myself in his game and the way he plays. That shows me I can play in the Marquette system. “I wouldn’t say I like Marquette just because of my dad (Faisal Abraham played at Marquette from 1993-97). The coaches and Coach (Shaka) Smart has been recruiting me heavily. Coach Dre (DeAndre Haynes), Coach (Neil) Berry they’ve all been talking to me and my parents. They’ve been recruiting me and getting to know my family. They’ve put in work, but things are still wide open.”

247 Sports lists Abraham as a 6’7”, 195 pound forward, as does On3. Abraham’s own Twitter bio identifies him as a 6’7” guard, but if he’s seeing his game in how Prosper played for Marquette, then he’s definitely more of a forward. 247’s Composite rankings has Abraham just outside the top 100 right now at #107, but he’s at #71 internally. On3 is incredibly high on Abraham, ranking him #26 in the country internally, but he comes in at #63 in their Industry Ranking, which is their version of 247’s Composite.

Marquette is already sitting at #13 in the country for the class rankings for the Class of 2024 according to 247 Sports. If Abraham were to follow in his father’s footsteps and end up at Marquette alongside Damarius Owens and Royce Parham, the Golden Eagles would jump to #5 with the current set of commitments. That’s not terrible, although we’re a long way away from the fall signing period and all of the commitments falling into place.

Scholarship chart time!

There’s a lot of things in the air for the Class of 2024. On one hand, Marquette projects to have two open scholarships right now, even with Owens and Parham already committed to the Golden Eagles. On the other hand, if Tyler Kolek or Oso Ighodaro choose to return for their bonus season of eligibility, Marquette will have to use one of their open scholarships on those guys.

So take that into account when you realize that not only is Marquette on the edge of a commitment from Abraham, but also apparently seriously in pursuit of Sir Mohammed AND Kon Knueppel AND just scheduled an official visit for Josh Hill, who just picked up an offer from Shaka Smart recently.