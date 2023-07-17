Marquette Women’s Basketball Hires Kayla Kleifgen As Assistant Coach

Marquette women’s basketball is going to look even more different next season than we thought. Back on July 12th, head coach Megan Duffy announced that she had hired Kayla Kleifgen as her newest assistant coach.

We're excited to announce the addition of Kayla Kleifgen to our staff as an assistant coach. Welcome to Marquette!



>> https://t.co/3BqnR8uf4Q#MUWBB pic.twitter.com/SpCMrLL1oT — Marquette WBB (@MarquetteWBB) July 12, 2023

Glancing at the roster and doing some Google searching, it’s clear that Kleifgen is replacing Tasha Taylor on staff, as Taylor was announced as an assistant at UCF on July 5th. This also means that Duffy has replaced two of her assistant coaches this season, as Kelly Komara left to become the associate coach at Purdue, her alma mater, earlier this offseason and was replaced by Khadijah Rushdan.

Here’s Duffy on her new assistant:

“We are thrilled to welcome Kayla Kleifgen to our Marquette family. Kayla will immediately bring passion and enthusiasm to our program,” Duffy said. “Her experience building and impacting programs will be a huge asset. I really look forward to watching Kayla build relationships with current and future Golden Eagles through her work ethic, great basketball knowledge and genuine nature.”

Kleifgen was at Northern Kentucky for the past seven seasons, and was elevated to associate head coach before her seventh season in Highland Heights. She also had a one year stint at Kentucky as support staff before joining the Norse. That carries Kleifgen all the way back to her collegiate playing days at Division 2 Eckerd College where she tied the program record for games played, finished #2 all time in assists, led the team to their first ever NCAA tournament appearance as a senior, and became just the third player to ever record 700 points and 400 assists in a career.