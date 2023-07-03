Your Marquette At 2023 NBA Summer League Schedule

HOLY CRAP, NBA Summer League starts tonight.

No, not the gigantic event in Las Vegas, we’ve got a few days before that. I’m talking about the six team California Classic in Sacramento. I don’t know why the league has this existing, I’ve never heard a good reason why. If you know, please pipe up in the comments.

In any case, Jamal Cain’s Miami Heat and Jayce Johnson’s Golden State Warriors are both taking part, so there’s Marquette-related basketball to watch today and on Wednesday before the official Summer League starts in earnest. When things shift to Las Vegas, we’ll be keeping an eye on not only Olivier-Maxence Prosper and the Dallas Mavericks, but also the Chicago Bulls, as Justin Lewis is listed on the roster there.

Speaking of rosters, NBA.com has nine teams that do not have a roster posted as of Monday afternoon. It’s possible that there will be another Marquette name filtering in there, I suppose, that’s another 90-ish guys being added to the fray. We’ll update this schedule as needed if someone else will be getting on the court in Sin City.

UPDATE! Thanks to the MU athletic department for getting out ahead of things and providing us with this very handy graphic to point out the guys that we missed.

DJ Carton & Theo John — Minnesota Timberwolves

NBA 2K24 Summer League

Friday, July 7: vs New Orleans, 3:30pm Central, NBA TV

Monday, July 10: vs Utah, 9pm Central, ESPNU

Wednesday, July 12: vs Atlanta, 3pm Central, ESPN2

Thursday, July 13: vs Sacramento, 8:30pm Central, NBA TV

Jamal Cain — Miami Heat

California Classic

Monday, July 3: vs Los Angeles Lakers, 5pm Central, ESPN2

Wednesday, July 5: vs Sacramento, 9pm Central, ESPN

NBA 2K24 Summer League

Saturday, July 8: vs Boston, 2pm Central, NBA TV

Monday, July 10: vs Phoenix, 5:30pm Central, NBA TV

Thursday, July 13: vs Milwaukee, 4:30pm Central, NBA TV

Friday, July 14: vs Denver, 8pm Central, ESPN2

Jayce Johnson — Golden State Warriors

California Classic

Monday, July 3: vs Sacramento, 9pm Central, ESPN

Wednesday, July 5: vs Charlotte, 5pm Central, ESPN2

NBA 2K24 Summer League

Friday, July 7: vs Los Angeles Lakers, 10pm Central, ESPN

Sunday, July 9: vs New Orleans, 9pm Central, ESPN2

Wednesday, July 12: vs Dallas, 4:30pm Central, NBA TV

Thursday, July 13: vs Houston, 6pm Central, ESPN

Justin Lewis — Chicago Bulls

NBA 2K24 Summer League

Friday, July 7: vs Toronto, 5:30pm Central, NBA TV

Saturday, July 8: vs Memphis, 6pm Central, NBA TV

Tuesday, July 11: vs Sacramento, 9pm Central, ESPN2

Thursday, July 13: vs Cleveland, 2pm Central, ESPN2

Darryl Morsell — Toronto Raptors

NBA 2K24 Summer League

Friday, July 7: vs Chicago, 5:30pm Central, NBA TV

Sunday, July 9: vs Cleveland, 2:30pm Central, NBA TV

Wednesday, July 12: vs Detroit, 5pm Central, ESPN2

Thursday, July 13: vs Brooklyn, 4pm Central, ESPN2

Olivier-Maxence Prosper — Dallas Mavericks

NBA 2K24 Summer League

Saturday, July 8: vs Oklahoma City, 2:30pm Central, ESPN2

Monday, July 10: vs Philadelphia, 7pm Central, ESPNU

Wednesday, July 12: vs Golden State, 4:30pm Central, NBA TV

Friday, July 14: vs Indiana, 5:30pm Central, NBA TV