The 2023 Marquette Volleyball Season Preview!

Everything you need to know about the upcoming season, all in one place!

Hello!

Are you prepared for the 2023 Marquette volleyball season?

No, you merely thought you were prepared! Luckily, you’re in the right spot to get ready for what might be the most highly anticipated season in program history. The Golden Eagles return nearly their entire lineup from a team that won a second straight Big East regular season title and reached the Sweet 16 of the NCAA tournament for the second time in program history. As you could expect, there are big things expected in the future.

As you scroll, you’ll see all the preview content you need to get yourself ready for the season. Schedule breakdown? Roster additions? Preseason award predictions and results? Lineup breakdowns? Big questions that need to be answered? It’s all down there, or it will be by the time that the Golden Eagles start the season against Western Kentucky and Drake on Friday, August 25th.