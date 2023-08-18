18 Northwestern Jumps All Over Marquette Women’s Soccer

30 seconds into the 2023 season, #18 Northwestern women’s soccer sent a chip over the top of Marquette’s back line. Keeper Mikki Easter made a challenge, but couldn’t come up with the ball at the top of the 18 yard box, and eventually, NU’s Ella Hase tapped it in for a 1-0 lead.

First touch of Holland Carey's career finds @megboade who slots it through to Ella Hase for the opener. pic.twitter.com/0PUBzbKuPk — Northwestern Soccer (@NUWSoccer) August 18, 2023

An auspicious start if there ever was one, both to the match and to the season.

At the 3:18 mark of the match, Meg Boade ripped a carom into the back of the net for a 2-0 lead for the visitors.

.@meg_boade with a BANGER pic.twitter.com/4SP0kArLTu — Northwestern Soccer (@NUWSoccer) August 18, 2023

Marquette didn’t even have a shot yet. In fact, the Golden Eagles would take a yellow card before managing a shot in this match, and right before the 15 minute mark, Emma Phillips put Northwestern up 3-0, heading home a corner kick.

Believe it or not, things did not get better for Marquette.

Northwestern stopped scoring goals at that torrid pace, but that’s about all that worked out for the Golden Eagles. NU ended up outshooting Marquette 19-7 when it was all said and done, and a Josie Aulicino goal in the 77th minute gave us the final score of 4-0.

.@AulicinoJosie beats the keeper to make it 4️⃣! pic.twitter.com/LpVCO8Ly8O — Northwestern Soccer (@NUWSoccer) August 18, 2023

I guess the good news is that at least this was against a ranked opponent? Chalk it up as “ah, yes, well, we’re not that good, let’s focus on being better next time”?

Up Next: Marquette will be on a plane relatively soon, as they’ll be out in the Rocky Mountains for a match on Sunday. They’ll take on Colorado out in Boulder, with first kick on Pac-12 Network set for 2pm Central time. The Buffaloes picked up a 3-0 win over Northern Colorado in their first match on the season on Thursday night. They scored twice in the first 30 minutes, and three different Buffs put the ball in the net while they outshot Northern Colorado 20-5 overall.