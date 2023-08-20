That’s A Win! Marquette 1, Colorado 0

If you had Caroline Cline as Marquette women’s soccer’s first goalscorer of the year, head to the pay window immediately to cash in.

If you had Caroline Cline scoring MU’s first gamewinning goal of the year, then it is a very good day for you.

Cline was in the right spot at the right time in the 35th minute of Marquette’s road contest against Colorado on Sunday, and when Kate Gibson redirected Mia Haertle’s corner kick through the box, Cline popped it home to put the Golden Eagles up 1-0.

40' | MU - 1 | COLORADO - 0 | Caroline Cline nets Marquette's first goal of the season, the second of her career! pic.twitter.com/MO7cJG1ZMa — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) August 20, 2023

That was the only goal of the match as the two teams combined for just seven shots on goal out of 26 total attempts, and after another 55 minutes of action in the Rocky Mountains, Marquette had evened out their record on the year at 1-1-0.

Marquette had two quality chances late to tack on an insurance goal. One came from Maggie Starker in the 78th minute, the other came from Haley Christianson in the 82nd minute. Both ended up as saves for Colorado’s Jordan Nytes.

86' | MU - 1 | COLORADO - 0 | Christianson nearly nets her first career goal with MU leading in the closing minutes.



https://t.co/biAb6uDRuj pic.twitter.com/71lYMFEf3W — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) August 20, 2023

Marquette keeper Mikki Easter officially made just two saves in the match to pick up her first clean sheet of the season, but one of them was late in the proceedings. Ava Priest got off a shot in the 86th minute that could have leveled things late, but Easter made the stop.

This is not that save, but I have a question for you, loyal reader: Is this a save by Mikki Easter? More importantly: Easter’s the one deflecting this, right? The official box score says “right woodwork” and the Colorado official team Twitter says “POST” with a facepalm emoji. That’s.... wrong, correct? Easter definitely deflects it, but is it officially a save?

72' | MU - 1 | COLORADO - 0 | Second-half hydration break and it's still 1-0 thanks to this save from Mikki Easter. #WeAreMarquette



https://t.co/biAb6uDRuj

https://t.co/0o0UzJArUA pic.twitter.com/bRpCPzS7tK — MARQUETTE Soccer (@MarquetteWSOC) August 20, 2023

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and the Pac-12 Network?

Up Next: Marquette returns to the Valley for a pair of contests next weekend, both of which will be the front end of doubleheaders with the men’s soccer team. Weirdly, the first one will be against Denver, aka a team that’s a short hop, hop, skip, and a jump away from where Sunday’s match took place. Instead both the Pioneers and Golden Eagles will make their way to Milwaukee for a 5pm start on August 24th. Denver is 0-0-2 after the first weekend of play, going to a 1-1 draw against Colorado State on Thursday and a 2-2 draw with Colorado College on Sunday.