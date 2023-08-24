That’s One Way To Go: Marquette 0, Denver 0

Well, if you take the 2 hour and 40 minute weather delay into account, maybe Thursday night’s result from Valley Fields wasn’t so bad.

Marquette women’s soccer got outshot 13-4 by Denver Pioneers, but none of those 17 shots found the back of the net across 90 minutes. As a result, it goes into the books as a 0-0 draw. MU is now 1-1-1 on the season and holds both two shutouts for and two shutouts against to their name. Denver drops to 0-0-3 after being held scoreless for the first time this season.

13-4 doesn’t really tell the story of the match. Two of those four MU shots were by Isabella Cook in the final minute of each half. In fact, her shot at the end of the first half was as time was expiring and given that she missed it just barely high over the crossbar in a “let’s just smash this over there and see what happens” attempt, it might go in the book as Marquette’s best chance to score on the night. That one wasn’t one of the two saved shots by DU’s Molly Wissman, so perhaps not.

Meanwhile, on the other end of the field, Marquette’s Mikki Easter made a career high eight saves to run her shutout streak north of 190 minutes on the year. Three of them came in the first half as Easter was forced to stop half of Denver’s shots in the opening frame to keep her team even with the visitors.

Up Next: Marquette will remain at home after this delayed start match for their next contest. That will come up on Sunday afternoon — presuming the thunderstorms don’t come back — when Minnesota makes their way to Valley Fields. The Gophers were already in Milwaukee to face UWM on the east side as the two Wisconsin based programs will trade opponents for Sunday’s matches. As I type this, Minnesota trails the Panthers 1-0 in the 80th minute of a match that started nearly 90 minutes late due to the aforementioned storms in town.