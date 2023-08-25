Seems Like It Was A Wild One: Marquette 3, Drake 2

I was planning on watching the Marquette men’s soccer match. Most of the expected timeframe of the match fit right in around other things going on that prevented me from actually attending the match in person at Valley Fields, but that’s what FloSports is for, right?

And then thunderstorms forced the women’s match to move from 5pm to 7:40pm.

Thus, the men’s soccer match didn’t start til 10pm.

As someone with Places To Be in the morning, I did not stay up to watch the match.

Thus, I was treated to quite the show via Twitter to catch up on what happened.

FIRST: Edrey Caceres knocked home a penalty kick in the 19th minute to put Marquette up 1-0.

HALFTIME | MU - 1 | DRAKE - 0 | Caceres converts on the PK and MU leads at the half in its season opener. Poor weather delayed start until 10 p.m. CT pic.twitter.com/483DSTIVTj — Marquette Soccer (@marquettesoccer) August 25, 2023

That margin stood up until halftime, and a little bit past it, right up until Drake’s JP Pascarella launched one in and past Ludwig Malberg to knot the match at one each in the 57th minute.

Dogs draw even on a 57th-minute from J.P. Pascarella!!#DSMHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/hKnjM74JqL — Drake Men's Soccer (@DrakeMensSoccer) August 25, 2023

As the clock proceeded towards midnight, things got whacky. Perhaps so far as to call it #BigEastAfterDark?

Drake took the lead in the 75th minute on this shot from Jackson Kirsch. At least this one wasn’t a deflection knocking around that landed at his feet for a shot attempt?

A from ‼️



The true freshman Jackson Kirsch delivers the go-ahead score in the 75th minute!#DSMHometownTeam pic.twitter.com/UeyE0kPCIf — Drake Men's Soccer (@DrakeMensSoccer) August 25, 2023

That 2-1 deficit for Marquette didn’t even last five minutes before Brooklyn Merl got loose and slipped this one past Drake keeper Kevin Qi.

Merl tied it at 2-2 .... pic.twitter.com/YWUbXOhTc0 — Marquette Soccer (@marquettesoccer) August 25, 2023

And then less than 30 seconds later, Caceres took advantage of a Drake foul not that far outside the 18 yard box and calmly deposited the free kick in the net for a 3-2 Marquette lead in the 80th minute.

... and Caceres pushed MU ahead 3-2 moments later with this beauty. Six minutes left! pic.twitter.com/Nqhwrauzp2 — Marquette Soccer (@marquettesoccer) August 25, 2023

That’s three combined goals in just over five minutes of play. Little bit on the crazy side, huh?

Things got a little rowdy over the final 10 minutes with the visiting Bulldogs getting off two shots — neither on target — and the Golden Eagles picking up two yellow cards along the way. But they made the lead stand up, and that means a win on opening night for Marquette.

How about a full highlight package, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FloSports?

Up Next: After that wild late night adventure, Marquette will be back in action on Sunday afternoon. Purdue Fort Wayne comes to town after a 1-0 loss to Wisconsin on Thursday. First kick against the Mastodons is set for 3pm Central time, but once again, that match will be the second half of a doubleheader with the women’s team, so nothing is guaranteed.