The 2023 Marquette Women’s Soccer Season Preview!

Everything you need to know about the upcoming season, all in one place!

Hello!

Are you prepared for the 2023 Marquette women’s soccer season?

No, you merely thought you were prepared! Luckily, you’re in the right spot to get ready Frank Pelaez’s fourth season in charge of the Golden Eagles!

As you scroll, you’ll see all the preview content you need to get yourself ready for the season. Schedule breakdown? Roster additions? Preseason award predictions and results? Lineup breakdowns? Big questions that need to be answered? It’s all down there, or it will be by the time that the Golden Eagles start the season against at Valley Fields against Northwestern on August 17th! Keep on coming back to make sure you stay up to date!