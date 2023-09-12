Marquette Volleyball Retains A Handful Of Top 25 Votes

After the events of this past weekend, Marquette volleyball is 2-5 on the season and riding a four match losing streak. Yes, all five of the losses were to teams ranked at the time the match was played, but when you’re #24 in the country and you lose your fourth straight match, even to a ranked opponent, you’re probably falling out of the top 25.

That is indeed what happened to Marquette when the new AVCA top 25 came out on Monday afternoon. However, it wasn’t by much. The Golden Eagles are still earning some AVCA top 25 votes, enough to make them the unofficial #29 team in the country with 55 points. Noted Marquette opponent Dayton is the new #25 this week after being unranked last week, and they only earned 81 points in the polling. That’s less than 30 points separating Marquette from a spot in the rankings, and whilst on a four match losing streak, that’s pretty good.

Wisconsin remains the #1 team in the country because that’s what happens when you were undefeated last week as #1 and you’re still undefeated now. The Badgers picked up 62 of the 64 first place votes to hold on to their spot as the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season. Oregon is still in the top 10, but they dropped from #6 to #7. Beating Marquette helped Pitt move up one spot to #8 this week, while Creighton moved up two spots to #14 now. A win over Marquette also helped Tennessee in the new poll, as they’re up three spots to #15. Also climbing this week is Purdue and Kansas, two teams that have beaten MU as well, as they move up to #17 and #20 respectively, and we already mentioned Dayton’s jump into the rankings.

Marquette is joined in the Receiving Votes department by Western Kentucky as the Hilltoppers are the reason why we have to say “ranked at the time of the match.” They’re the unofficial #30 team in the country with 48 points.

The Golden Eagles return to action on Wednesday night when they head to Fiserv Forum for the first time in program history. They will be hosting #1 Wisconsin as the two programs attempt to set a state and NCAA regular season indoor attendance record for Division 1 women’s volleyball. It would be an attempt at the overall NCAA record, but those jerks at Nebraska had to go sell 90,000 tickets at Memorial Stadium two weeks ago to ruin that idea. The Wisconsin match isn’t the only one of the week for Marquette, as they’ll visit Milwaukee on Thursday before hosting Air Force and #7 Oregon at the McGuire Center on Saturday and Sunday. Busy week!

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.