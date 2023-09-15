The Marquette Men’s Basketball 2023-24 Big East Schedule Is Out!

After Labor Day? Check.

Jon Rothstein started leaking games two days ago? Check

That means Friday was Big East men’s basketball schedule release day!

Here’s the Marquette schedule announcement on the Twitter Machine:

Lots of opportunities ahead!



Tip times and TV info expected next week. — Marquette Basketball (@MarquetteMBB) September 15, 2023

Here’s what immediately jumped out at me:

Connecticut for Senior Night

The official team press release notes that February 10th against St. John’s will be National Marquette Day. The official schedule page notes that it will also be Al’s Night, as is tradition.

Winter Break on campus runs from December 17th through January 15th, which means there will be no students for Georgetown, Creighton, and Butler. No classes on the 15th, the day of the Villanova game, but classes start the next day so the students will be back for that one. The way the league projects this season, that’s not the worst possible way to go for games with students. Could be better, but that’s life, the games have to go somewhere.

Between January 16th and February 9th, Marquette will play just one home game in a stretch of five games.

Between January 16th and February 20th, Marquette will play just two home games in an eight game stretch.

At Creighton and home vs UConn back to back in March certainly feels like the Big East regular season title could be decided there.

I’d have to do some digging to figure it out for sure, but this feels like the first time Marquette will go to Madison Square Garden for a regular season game against St. John’s since clinching the 2013 regular season title there against the Red Storm.

In a non-Marquette note on the conference schedule, but one that we’re all very curious about: Georgetown and new head coach Ed Cooley travel to Providence on Saturday, January 27th.

What jumps out at you about the schedule? Fire off your thoughts in the comments!

Here’s the entire 20 game slate in an easy to read table format.