Marquette Gets Stifled By Butler

As it turns out, the lack of electrifying excitement in the Marquette women’s soccer Big East opener was a bad omen.

On Sunday afternoon, the Golden Eagles attempted just two shots, both in the second half, but Butler scored twice, and that’s a 2-0 loss for Marquette. They drop to 4-5-2 on the year and 1-1-0 in Big East action, while Butler remains unbeaten in the league at 1-0-1.

Shots were 5-0 favoring Butler at halftime, but only of of the visitors’ shots was on goal and Mikki Easter made the stop to keep things scoreless. There wasn’t much she could have done better on BU’s seventh shot of the match, as it was a penalty kick scored by Talia Sommer after this foul by Molly Keiper.

A look at the foul drawn by Isger that allows for the game-winning PK pic.twitter.com/M0HldOVb5E — Butler W Soccer (@ButleruWSoccer) September 24, 2023

It’s not that it’s a bad call to give the penalty for that, you can debate whether or not Abigail Isger is officially in the box if you want to. It’s that Keiper didn’t have to commit the foul, she has two teammates behind her cutting off Isger’s shooting angles, not to mention Easter herself. Anyway, that was in the 61st minute and it would eventually go as the game winner since Marquette’s offense was left in park for the entire match.

The Bulldogs tacked on an insurance goal from Alli Leonard in the 71st minute, and you can see the frustration in Easter’s body language after the team save hits Easter in the legs and deflects back into the net.

Alli Leonard has now scored a goal in 4️⃣ successive seasons!#ButlerWay pic.twitter.com/oVrV68bYYH — Butler W Soccer (@ButleruWSoccer) September 24, 2023

Up Next: Marquette will spend next weekend out on the road, and it will be a not very fun at all road trip. On Thursday night, the Golden Eagles will be in Omaha, Nebraska, for a 6pm Central time start against Creighton. 66 hours later, they’ll be in Storrs out on the east coast to take on Connecticut for a noon Central time start on Sunday. The Bluejays fell to 2-4-4 on the year and 0-2-0 in Big East action with a 1-0 loss at home to Georgetown on Sunday, while the Huskies used a 2-1 win over St. John’s to move their record to 5-2-2 on the season and 2-0-0 in conference matches.