Marquette Men’s Soccer Drops Out Of The United Soccer Coaches Top 25

As it turns out, if you’re the #23 team in the country, you’re at risk in the United Soccer Coaches pollsters’ eyes if you don’t win all your matches.

Last week, Marquette men’s soccer was ranked #23 in the country after a loss to Creighton. The Golden Eagles went 1-0-1 since that poll came out, going to a draw with Milwaukee and beating Butler. MU is now outside the top 25 in Tuesday’s brand new rankings.

Because there’s only eight people voting in this thing that’s acknowledged by the NCAA as the only true rankings worth knowing for soccer, Marquette snagged seven points and missed the top 25 by five points. Penn State moved into the top 25 at exactly #25 this week with 12 points. MU is in a tie as the unofficial #27 team in the country with Bryant, while Pitt is one spot in front of them with nine points and Denver is behind them with six points.

Akron is the top team on Marquette’s schedule that’s in the rankings this week, although they went to a draw with a St. John’s team that was down to nine men and only dropped from #4 to #5, even though it was the Zips’ fourth draw of the season. Curious. Georgetown is up four spots this week to #12, and that does it for teams on the schedule in the rankings or earning votes.

Marquette returns to action on Friday when they welcome St. John’s to Valley Fields for a 7:05pm first kick. That will be Student Appreciation Night, which sounds a lot more fun than Monday’s promotion for the Northern Illinois match: Prostate Cancer Awareness Night.

