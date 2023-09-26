The 2023-24 Marquette Men’s Basketball Season Preview!

Hello!

Are you ready for the most anticipated Marquette men’s basketball season in quite some time?

After winning the Big East regular season and tournament titles and following that up with the highest NCAA tournament seed in program history, head coach Shaka Smart, 2023 Big East Player of the Year Tyler Kolek, and the Golden Eagles return four starters and eight rotation players from that roster with an eye on being one of the best teams in the country in 2023-24. What’s the ceiling for this team this year? Well, that’s what the preview series is for!

We’ve got breakdowns on every other team in the Big East from over the summer, all the schedule updates you need to know, Big East conference predictions and projections, individual player previews, and more! It’s all further down the page, keep scrolling, and keep up to date as we’ll be adding more articles all the way up to the start of the season on November 6th!