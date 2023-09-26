The 2023-24 Marquette Women’s Basketball Season Preview!

Everything you need to know about the upcoming season, all in one place!

Hello!

Are you ready for the 2023-24 Marquette women’s basketball season?

Well, if you’re reading this, you’re probably not!

But that’s fine, we’ve got all the updates and previews that you need to get yourself ready right here. All the departures from last season, all the assistant coaching changes, all the new transfers, the schedule news, the check-ins with every other team in the Big East, the player previews, the preseason projections and polls, and so on and so on!

Keep on scrolling and keep coming back through November 6th, the first day of the season, to make sure that you get all the previewing that your little heart desires!