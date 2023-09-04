Marquette Volleyball Drops To #24 In New AVCA Poll

Marquette volleyball went through a tough stretch of sets this past week, falling in five sets to Purdue and in four frames to Kansas, both of whom were in the top 25 themselves. With the Golden Eagles holding onto the #19 ranking in last week’s AVCA poll and both the Boilermakers and the Jayhawks ranked in the 20s, it seemed possible that MU could be headed out of the rankings after starting the year at #12.

Nope, Marquette’s at #24 in the Labor Day edition of the top 25. They snagged 169 points this time around, which has them a little closer to #24 Auburn at 146 points than they were to #23 Hawaii. The Rainbow Wahine stacked up 243 points this week as both they and the Tigers entered the rankings.

Wisconsin remains the top team in the poll and the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this year. The Badgers picked up 61 of the 64 first place votes to stand tall as the #1 ranked team in the country. There are two other top 10 teams this week on MU’s schedule. Oregon stayed steady at #6, while Pitt moved up one spot to #9.

Everyone else that’s on Marquette’s schedule and also in the top 25 has all improved their rankings. Creighton is up four spots to #16, Tennessee is up six spots to #18, Purdue is up five spots to #20 after beating Marquette, but Kansas only benefited by one spot from their win over the Golden Eagles, going up to #22 now.

There are two teams on MU’s schedule in the Receiving Votes area, and both of them came up as opponents last week. Western Kentucky dropped out of the rankings, but they’re still the unofficial #27 team in the country, while Dayton is hanging around not that far behind them as the unofficial #29.

Marquette returns to action this weekend with the first home matches of the schedule. #9 Pitt will be in the McGuire Center on Friday night with first serve set for 7pm Central, while #18 Tennessee swings by on Sunday for a 1pm start.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.