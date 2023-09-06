Marquette Men’s Soccer Is Earning Top 25 Votes?

Can I turn your attention to something real quick?

Back in early August, when the preseason United Soccer Coaches poll came out, I checked in to see which teams on Marquette Golden Eagles men’s soccer’s schedule this fall. SPOILER ALERT: None of the non-conference opponents were earning votes, much less turning up in the top 25 itself.

So when I fired up the Week Two USC poll and said, “hey, Marquette is 4-0-0, is anyone throwing them a courtesy vote here,” imagine my surprise when I discovered that the Golden Eagles are the unofficial #27 team in the country.

Now to be clear, that means that they picked up 14 points in the polling. Pitt is at the unofficial #26 spot with 18, and Oregon State is one behind the Golden Eagles with 12 points. It took just 22 points for Washington to be #25 in the country.... so, yeah, Marquette was a couple of risk-taking voters away from being ranked.

Just to keep this above board: Marquette has not played a team that was earning votes yet this season. Not in the preseason, not in Week 1, not on this poll after Week 2. And yet something about MU’s record of 4-0-0 with three straight shutouts was attractive at least a few coaches anyway.

Akron is the top ranked team on MU’s schedule this week. The Zips, who are now an affiliate member of the Big East, moved up from #9 to #5 in the country. Wisconsin jumped into the top 25 this week, all the way up to #21, and Seton Hall wasn’t that far behind them, going from unranked to #23.

Georgetown is the only team on Marquette’s schedule that turns up in the Receiving Votes area with the Golden Eagles. The Hoyas snagged four points this week after starting the year at #17 in the preseason poll with 72 points. If you’re remembering that Creighton was #8 in the country in the preseason, welllllll, the Bluejays are winless through four matches, so that explains that.

Marquette returns to action this coming Friday night at Valley Fields, and, well, this weekend’s action has suddenly gotten a little bit more important, and not just in the “knocking on the top 25 door” kind of way. On Friday, it will be Texas-Rio Grande Valley for a 7pm kickoff, but on Monday night, right before next week’s poll publishes on Tuesday, Marquette will host #21 Wisconsin. That one is also set for a 7pm kick off, and well, depending on how things go between now and then, that match could be for a spot in next week’s top 25.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.