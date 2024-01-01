Big East What To Watch: Week Nine

With the holidays and 2023 behind us, things start going in a big way in Big East action this week. We’ve got 11 games on deck on the women’s schedule and 10 more in the men’s side of things. Let’s just get right to the highlights!

Tuesday, January 2: RV Creighton Bluejays at Georgetown Hoyas (6pm Central, CBS Sports Network) — In their last four games, Creighton has 1) blown an 8 point halftime lead against UNLV and lost by 15, 2) squeaked out a three point home win over Alabama, 3) coughed up a 56-52 lead with five minutes left to lose in overtime to Villanova, and 4) wasted a 14-3 start on their way to a five point loss to Marquette. Three losses in the last four games, all in a very ugly fashion, and an 0-2 start to Big East play. I wouldn’t want to have to play a road game against a Georgetown team coming off rest since December 22nd in that kind of position.

Tuesday, January 2: Butler Bulldogs at St. John’s Red Storm (7:30pm Central, FS1) — This is Butler’s first game since losing at Providence in overtime on December 23rd, while St. John’s is coming off an uninspiring win over Hofstra on Saturday. Both teams are 1-1 in Big East action right now and both squads enter 2024 with work to do to prove that they deserve to be an NCAA tournament team in March. On top of that, both teams have bigger tests later in the week, so getting this win would take the pressure off the other one.

Wednesday, January 3: DePaul Blue Demons at Providence Friars (Noon Central, FloHoops) — I’m not going to try and convince you that Erin Batth’s Friars are suddenly great, not with the injury problems they’ve had, not with their 7-7 overall record. However, they did beat Seton Hall — yes, the same Seton Hall team that recently smashed a ranked UNLV squad — in their Big East opener on Saturday, and they did that on the road in South Orange. Now they’re hosting DePaul as one of two remaining undefeated teams in conference play. I wonder how long they can keep this going? Their next game is on Saturday at home against St. John’s if they get past the Blue Demons.

Wednesday, January 3: #12 Connecticut Huskies at #21 Creighton Bluejays (6pm Central, SNY) — It’s a fun little round robin thing going on amongst the projected top women’s hoops teams right now. Creighton started off league play at Marquette, then Marquette went to UConn for their second game, and now UConn is at Creighton for Game #3 on the slate. The road teams lost the first two games in this three game set, and boy, wouldn’t it be something if that happened again?

Friday, January 5: #4 Connecticut Huskies at Butler Bulldogs (5:30pm Central, FS1) — This is Butler’s Bigger Test game later in the week, with UConn coming off a home game against DePaul on Tuesday. I’m not terribly worried about the Huskies’ chances against the Blue Demons if Donovan Clingan remains unavailable with his injury situation, but on the road against a Butler team that is maybe starting to believe in itself is a different situation.

Saturday, January 6: St. John’s Red Storm at RV Villanova Wildcats (Noon Central, Fox) — This is the Bigger Test game for St. John’s, with Villanova coming off a home game against Xavier on Wednesday night. Every game against a team with NCAA tournament thoughts is kind of a big one for Villanova, as they have those losses to Penn, Saint Joseph’s, and Drexel on their resume.

Saturday, January 6: #23 Providence Friars at RV Creighton Bluejays (1pm Central, FS1) — Remember what I said about Creighton and not wanting to be in that position against Georgetown earlier? Yeah, this is the other game of the week for Baylor Scheierman and Friends. Have fun with that!

Here’s the full men’s basketball schedule for the week!

2023-24 Big East MBB Schedule: Week 9 Date Game Time (CT) Television Date Game Time (CT) Television Tuesday, January 2 DePaul at #4 Connecticut 5:30 PM FS1 RV Creighton at Georgetown 6:00 PM CBS Sports Network Butler at St. John's 7:30 PM FS1 Wednesday, January 3 Seton Hall at #23 Providence 5:30 PM FS1 Xavier at RV Villanova 7:30 PM FS1 Friday, January 5 #4 Connecticut at Butler 5:30 PM FS1 Saturday, January 6 #7 Marquette at Seton Hall 11:00 AM CBS Sports Network DePaul at Georgetown 11:00 AM FS1 St. John's at RV Villanova Noon Fox #23 Providence at RV Creighton 1:00 PM FS1

Here’s the full women’s basketball schedule for the week!