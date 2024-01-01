Marquette Women’s Basketball Falls To #19 In Associated Press Poll

Getting stomped by 31 at the XL Center on Sunday didn’t really affect Marquette women’s basketball in the eyes of the Associated Press voters. Whether that’s because they said “lots of teams get cracked by UConn in the Huskies’ barn” or if because no one was paying attention because it was New Year’s Eve, well, I don’t know. In any case, Marquette is down to #19 in the AP top 25 this week, one spot down from last week.

Marquette did lose a whole bunch of points in the process. After 300 and 305 in consecutive weeks at #18, the Golden Eagles snagged just 189 points this time around. That has MU much closer to #20 Ohio State and their 181 points than to #18 Gonzaga and their 246 points, so being down only one spot is a pretty good deal. For whatever it’s worth, Louisville were #17 with 306 points, because nothing is normal or static in this area of the polling from week to week.

The win over Marquette helped UConn rise to #12 in the country this week and increase their hold on the title as the best ranked team on MU’s schedule. The only other team in the top 25 on the slate is #21 Creighton, which is holding steady from last week.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday evening with a road date against St. John’s. Tipoff on FloSports is set for 6pm Central time there. MU will be back at home over the weekend when Xavier comes to town on Saturday.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.