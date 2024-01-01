Marquette Men’s Basketball Moves Up In The Associated Press Poll

Things that are always a good combination when you’re in the Associated Press top 25: You beat a ranked team while two of the teams in front of you lose in surprising fashion. That’s what happened for Marquette men’s basketball this week, and that’s why the Golden Eagles are #7 in the country now, up from #10 last week. That extends Marquette’s run of top 10 appearances to 13 straight weeks, which is the longest run that the program has seen since they were #7 in the final poll in 1977 and then in the top 10 in all 17 polls during the following season.

The win for MU was defeating #22 Creighton at Fiserv Forum. The first helpful loss was then-#4 Arizona dropping their third game in the last five, but this one was on the road against a not-so-great Stanford squad by 18, 100-82. A thing that did not help Arizona out is one of the other two losses was in double overtime against Florida Atlantic, and the Owls are MU’s other helpful loss. Ranked #7 a week ago, FAU went on the road against a 5-9 Florida Gulf Coast team.... and lost, 72-68. Arizona dropped six spots to #10, while Florida Atlantic dropped like a rock to #17 now.

Marquette earned 1,137 points in the polling this week, almost 50 points more than the #8 ranked North Carolina team (1,088 points) that they vaulted past to get to #7 in the rankings. Kentucky is the team in the #6 spot right now, earning 1,196 points and thus creating a healthy gap between themselves and the Golden Eagles.

Dave Borges is the King Of The Polls for Marquette this week, moving them from #9 to #4 on his ballot for the Golden Eagles’ best spot on anyone’s list. MU has at least two votes at every spot between #5 and #10, and JB Ricks keeps the counting streak alive with a #11 vote and connects up the four people voting MU at #12. Brian Holland nudged up Marquette one spot to #14, while The Notorious Dylan Sinn held the Golden Eagles stationary from last week at #17. That’s crazy, man!

Marquette has already played the #1 and #2 teams in the country this week, doing it on back-to-back days in Hawaii. Purdue is still #1, earning all but 14 of the first place votes, while Kansas is right behind them with five of those first place votes. Connecticut is the best ranked team that MU hasn’t played yet, coming in up one spot from last week at #4. Illinois benefited from the same losses that Marquette benefited from, moving up two spots to #9 right now to round out the top 10 ranked squads on MU’s schedule.

Down in the last five spots, we’ve got Texas at #20, up one spot, Wisconsin at #21, up two spots, and Providence at #23, an improvement of two spots. Shifting to Receiving Votes, that’s where we can find Creighton as they’ve dropped out of the rankings to be the unofficial #27 team right now. Villanova is the only team on the schedule joining them, earning one #23 vote from Seth Davis to earn three points this week.

Marquette is off until Saturday when they hit the road for a game against Seton Hall. CBS Sports Network will have the broadcast for you there, and tipoff is set for 11am Central.

You can check out the entire top 25 here and you can see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.