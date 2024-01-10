THE VITALS: #11 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-4, 2-2 Big East) vs Butler Bulldogs (10-5, 1-3 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, January 10, 2024

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network, with Tom McCarthy and Steve Lappas on the call

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com or the Paramount+ app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -12 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette an 84% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 82-71.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 47.3, making it the 16th most potentially exciting game out of the 49 Division 1 contest scheduled for the day. #1? Tennessee at Mississippi State. With a score of 77.7.

THE HUMBLE REQUEST: I think that Marquette games need more Big Pressure by Flash Garments & Swerve The Realest playing.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (14.6 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.3 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.2 ppg, 2.7 rpg, 1.5 spg)

Kam Jones (14.5 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.3 spg)

David Joplin (9.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.0 spg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.6 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.0 spg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Chase Ross left Marquette’s last game against Seton Hall with a shoulder injury after less than two minutes of action. Head coach Shaka Smart described the injury as “already back in place” immediately after the game, and there has been no official update from the team since. I presume that Ross is not able to play five days later.

BUTLER PROBABLE LINEUP