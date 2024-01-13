Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 13, 2024

No Marquette men’s basketball today and a very late tip time for Marquette women’s basketball means you’ve got an awful lot of college hoops available to you all day long today!

Between 11am and 11pm Central time today, there are 40 games with a national television broadcast. Man, that is a lot of hoops, and there’s a lot of high profile games, too. 16 of the 40 have at least one ranked team in action, and seven of those games have a ranked team venturing out onto the road.

The two best games of the day come to us from the women’s side of the aisle, as these are the only two contests with two ranked teams squaring off. At 1pm CT, we’ve got #10 Texas going up north to visit Ayoka Lee and #12 Kansas State. The other one comes at you by way of Fox’s Primetime Hoops programming, as #14 Indiana goes into Carver Hawkeye Arena to tangle with Caitlin Clark and #3 Iowa.

The day gets started with #5 Tennessee going on the road against Georgia, and the Vols are fresh off a road loss to Mississippi State earlier in the week. Elsewhere in the “ranked teams on the road” category, we’ve got #6 Kentucky at Texas A&M, #19 San Diego State going to the Land of Enchantment to face New Mexico, #20 Utah State pushing towards an NCAA bid with a visit to UNLV, and finally #2 Houston trying to shake off their first loss of the season when they go to Fort Worth and face TCU.

If you get through all of that, there’s still #23 Marquette hosting DePaul at the McGuire Center, and if you don’t live here in Milwaukee, that one’s on CBS Sports Network for you, which is neat.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!