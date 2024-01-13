 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 13, 2024

Two ranked vs ranked women’s basketball games headline a 40 game national television slate today!

By Brewtown Andy
NCAA Basketball: NCAA Tournament-Second Round-Iowa vs Tennessee Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports

No Marquette men’s basketball today and a very late tip time for Marquette women’s basketball means you’ve got an awful lot of college hoops available to you all day long today!

Between 11am and 11pm Central time today, there are 40 games with a national television broadcast. Man, that is a lot of hoops, and there’s a lot of high profile games, too. 16 of the 40 have at least one ranked team in action, and seven of those games have a ranked team venturing out onto the road.

The two best games of the day come to us from the women’s side of the aisle, as these are the only two contests with two ranked teams squaring off. At 1pm CT, we’ve got #10 Texas going up north to visit Ayoka Lee and #12 Kansas State. The other one comes at you by way of Fox’s Primetime Hoops programming, as #14 Indiana goes into Carver Hawkeye Arena to tangle with Caitlin Clark and #3 Iowa.

The day gets started with #5 Tennessee going on the road against Georgia, and the Vols are fresh off a road loss to Mississippi State earlier in the week. Elsewhere in the “ranked teams on the road” category, we’ve got #6 Kentucky at Texas A&M, #19 San Diego State going to the Land of Enchantment to face New Mexico, #20 Utah State pushing towards an NCAA bid with a visit to UNLV, and finally #2 Houston trying to shake off their first loss of the season when they go to Fort Worth and face TCU.

If you get through all of that, there’s still #23 Marquette hosting DePaul at the McGuire Center, and if you don’t live here in Milwaukee, that one’s on CBS Sports Network for you, which is neat.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!

CBB Viewing Guide: 1/13/24

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM #5 Tennessee at Georgia ESPN2
Syracuse at #7 North Carolina ESPN
Northwestern at #15 Wisconsin Big Ten Network
NC State at Louisville CW Network
Seton Hall at Butler FS1
Morehead State at SIU Edwardsville ESPNU
11:30 AM VCU at La Salle USA Network
Noon St. John's at #22 Creighton Fox
Vanderbilt at Ole Miss SEC Network
1:00 PM #10 Texas at #12 Kansas State ESPNU
#6 Kentucky at Texas A&M ESPN
#19 San Diego State at New Mexico CBS
Virginia at Wake Forest ESPN2
Xavier at Providence FS1
1:15 PM Penn State at #1 Purdue Big Ten Network
Florida State at Notre Dame CW Network
1:30 PM Fordham at St. Bonaventure USA Network
2:00 PM #20 Utah State at UNLV CBS Sports Network
Boston College at #21 Clemson ACC Network
2:30 PM South Carolina at Missouri SEC Network
3:00 PM Kansas State at Texas Tech ESPN2
Arkansas at Florida ESPN
Loyola Chicago at Saint Joseph's ESPNU
Seton Hall at Xavier FS1
4:00 PM Georgia Tech at #11 Duke ACC Network
Jacksonville State at Western Kentucky CBS Sports Network
5:00 PM #2 Houston at TCU ESPN
LSU at #16 Auburn SEC Network
Oklahoma State at Iowa State ESPN2
Temple at North Texas ESPNU
6:00 PM Miami at Virginia Tech ACC Network
UNC Greensboro at Chattanooga CBS Sports Network
7:00 PM #14 Indiana at #3 Iowa Fox
Cincinnati at #14 Baylor ESPN
Charlotte at UTSA ESPNU
Drake at Southern Illinois ESPN2
7:30 PM Alabama at Mississippi State SEC Network
8:00 PM DePaul at #23 Marquette CBS Sports Network
9:00 PM USC at Colorado ESPN2
Long Beach State at UC Santa Barbara ESPNU

