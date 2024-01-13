Leave No Doubt: #23 Marquette 78, DePaul 47

Saturday night brought CBS Sports Network to the McGuire Center in Milwaukee for a tilt between I-94 rivals DePaul and YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles. There’s a lot of history between these two squads, as they squared off in several Big East tournament championship games in the not distant past.

What we witnessed was... not that kind of game. The #23 ranked Golden Eagles evaporated DePaul pretty much right from the get go and moved to 15-2 on the year and 4-2 in Big East play with a 78-47 victory.

After two and a half minutes of back and forth action just like you see in any other basketball game, Marquette — specifically Liza Karlen — said, “nah, we’re done here.” Karlen scored six straight, had her run broken up by a split pair of freebies from Jordan King, and then tacked on another bucket. King then layered on an and-1 for a 12-0 run to gain a 16-4 lead. An and-1 from Kenzie Hare made it 24-6, but DePaul’s Shakara McCline dropped in a three for DePaul’s only field goal in the final 3:53 of the first quarter for a 24-9 Marquette lead after 10 minutes.

McCline opened the second quarter with another three-pointer..... and that was it for field goals in the frame for the Blue Demons. Over the next 9:14, Marquette limited them to just six free throws. The Golden Eagles ripped off a 12-0 run to answer McCline’s triple, and at halftime, Marquette led 38-18 even though they didn’t score at all, not even a free throw of their own for the final 3:40.

The game was effectively over at this point, because that’s what happens a lot when you don’t let your opponent hit double digits in either of the first two quarters.

The lead touched 28 a couple of times in the third, and Kenzie Hare nudged it to 30, 65-35, with 8:43 to go in the fourth. The biggest it got after that was 32, but it also never got closer than 28 again.

Liza Karlen’s big first quarter powered her to 19 points to lead Marquette in scoring here, and she added six rebounds, too. Jordan King went for 16 points along with six rebounds, two assists, and three blocks, while Rose Nkumu was the third double digit scorer in the game with 12 points. She just barely missed a double-double, dishing out nine assists in her 33 minutes of action. Skylar Forbes, starting for the second straight game even though Frannie Hottinger was available and played 17 minutes, led MU in rebounds with seven.

Up Next: Marquette will try for a fourth straight win on Wednesday when they visit The Finn to face Villanova. Tipoff on FloHoops is set for 6pm Central. The Wildcats are 11-5 on the year and 4-1 in the Big East after scooting past Butler on the road, 65-54, on Saturday night.