THE VITALS: #11 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-5, 2-3 Big East) vs Villanova Wildcats (11-5, 4-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Monday, January 15, 2024

THE TIME: 1:30pm Central

THE LOCATION: Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call.

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -6 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 65% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 72-68.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 69.8, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 28 Division 1 contest scheduled for the day. #2? Iowa at Minnesota at 64.8.

THE HUMBLE REQUEST: I think that Marquette games need more Big Pressure by Flash Garments & Swerve The Realest playing.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (13.8 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 6.4 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.5 ppg, 3.2 rpg, 1.8 spg)

Kam Jones (14.9 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (9.4 ppg, 3.7 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.5 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.0 spg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Sophomore guards Chase Ross and Sean Jones are out for this game. Ross suffered a shoulder injury two games ago against Seton Hall and won’t be re-evaluated until later this month, while Jones tore his ACL late in MU’s most recent game and has been declared out for the season. Marquette has yet to start a game knowing both men are not available.

VILLANOVA PROBABLE LINEUP

Mark Armstrong (7.6 ppg, 1.7 rpg, 1.5 apg)

Justin Moore (12.3 ppg, 3.4 rpg, 2.3 apg)

TJ Bamba (9.5 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 20 apg)

Tyler Burton (8.9 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.1 apg)

Eric Dixon (15.3 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.3 apg)

VILLANOVA INJURY NOTE: Justin Moore missed five games with a knee sprain, but he returned to the lineup on Friday night against DePaul. Jordan Longino missed that game with an ankle sprain, the first game he missed this season.