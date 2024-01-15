The Marquette Men’s Soccer Roster Begins To Take Shape Under Head Coach David Korn

It’s been just over a month since David Korn was named as the new Marquette head men’s soccer coach. The 2024 roster has already started to change in his image, as Korn and MU announced the addition of two transfers on Friday.

Forward Tim Smith and midfielder Clayton Hamler will be joining the Golden Eagles in the fall, with both men following Korn to Marquette from Maryville University. Smith will be with MU for one year, as this will be his bonus season of eligibility after four seasons with the Saints, while Hamler just finished up his first season of competition at Maryville in 2023.

Smith, who was listed at 5’9” and 154 pounds at Maryville last fall, finished his time there with 14 goals and 14 assists in 77 appearances with 51 starts. He had career bests as a senior, recording eight goals and eight assists for the Saints, including one of each in their second round NCAA tournament victory on the way to the Elite Eight.

Here’s Korn on the man who led Maryville in scoring in 2023:

“I’ve been lucky to watch Tim’s development and growth these past four years, he’s one of the most versatile players I’ve coached,” Korn added. “His mindset, ability in the final 1/3, and work rate without the ball will help our team tremendously.”

The 6’1” Hamler appeared in 21 of Maryville’s 22 matches this past fall, earning his first of 13 starts in the seventh match of the year. He recorded his first career point on an assist in a 7-0 win against Upper Iowa on October 29th. Hamler attempted just six shots all year, but he broke his high school’s record for goals and assists before signing up with the Saints. We’ll have to wait and see how he fits into Korn’s vision for the Golden Eagles.

On that topic, here’s what Korn said about Hamler in the official MU press release:

“Clayton is not only a talented soccer player but he’s an unbelievable human being and incredibly mature,” Korn said. “He’s consistently been a leader and impactful player on the teams he’s played on including earning a starting role and helping Maryville to the Elite 8 his freshmen year.”

It’s a solid point, since Hamler did start in three of Maryville’s four NCAA tournament matches. Aside: It’s wild that Maryville’s NCAA tournament games included four regular season rematches, and two of those, the last two specifically, were against conference rivals.

We do have one non-graduation departure from the 2023 Marquette roster to note, by the way. Keeper Ryan Koschik is no longer listed on the roster, and he’s the only non-senior who is absent from the 2024 list at the moment. Koschik did not play in 2022 or 2023, and with Ludwig Malberg 1) playing every minute in 2023 and 2) expected to return for 2024, it’s possible, perhaps likely, that Koschik’s departure has more to do with that than the coaching change.