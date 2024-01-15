Marquette Women’s Basketball Moves Up One Spot In The Associated Press Poll

Over the last week, Marquette women’s basketball turned a win to snap a losing skid into a three game winning streak. The Associated Press voters rewarded them for that, and the Golden Eagles are now #22 in the country in Monday’s new top 25, up one spot from last week’s ranking.

This is Marquette’s eighth straight week in the AP top 25. It is the longest consecutive run in the polls of head coach Megan Duffy’s tenure, and the longest since Marquette spent the entirety of the 2018-19 season in the poll.

Marquette snagged 129 points worth of votes this week, just over 30 more than they had seven days earlier. Creighton is the #21 team right in front of them, having earned 144 points here. North Carolina is the #23 team trailing the Golden Eagles as they fell three spots to allow both MU and the Bluejays to move up, and the Heels picked up 106 points in the balloting this week.

UConn is the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this week, and they had a great week in the rankings. The Huskies are up four spots and back into the top 10 this week at #9. We already noted Creighton’s appearance in the top 25 and their one spot bump up, so that wraps up our discussion of any and all Marquette foes even earning votes this week.

The Golden Eagles return to action on Wednesday night when they follow the cold weather east to Philadelphia where they’ll face off with Villanova. Tipoff is set for 6pm Central time, and FloHoops will have the streaming broadcast as Marquette tries to make it four straight wins.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.