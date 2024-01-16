Marquette Men’s Basketball Falls To #17 In The Associated Press Poll

One loss to an unranked team on the road dropped Marquette men’s basketball four spots in the Associated Press top 25 last week.

What did a second straight loss, this time at home to an unranked team, do to the ranking in Monday’s new poll? About 90 minutes before Marquette tipped off against Villanova, the new top 25 had the Golden Eagles down six spots to #17 in the country this week. This is Marquette’s 21st straight week in the AP top 25, the longest run for the program since a 23 week run bridging the end of the 2006-07 season and the start of the 2007-08 season.

Marquette received 516 points in the polling this time around. #16 Utah State picked up 541 as they took advantage of more than half of the top 25 losing to move up four spots. #18 Creighton also moved up four spots thanks to a four game winning streak, and they had 433 points. MU seems to be closer to #16 than #18, which isn’t bad news.

Seven voters put Marquette out of the top 25 completely this week. Meanwhile, Bret Bloomquist and Brian Holland lead the way with MU at #11 in the country, and this actually makes sense when you remember that most of last week’s ranked teams lost in the previous seven days. Strangely enough, both Bloomquist and Holland moved Marquette up on their ballots from #12 and #14 last week respectively.

We have a new #1 in the country and a new top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule. With all of the other losses going on over the last week, Connecticut picked up 39 first place votes to hold a majority of them and beat out #2 Purdue by 36 points for the top spot in both categories. Kansas stayed steady at #3 this week and even picked up three first place votes thrown off by the Boilermakers.

That’s it for top 10 teams on Marquette’s schedule, but Wisconsin just barely missed that category by jumping four spots to #11 right now. Illinois dropped four spots to fall out of the top 10 to #14. We already mentioned Creighton, and the Bluejays are the lowest ranked team on the slate this week.

Down in Receiving Votes, Seton Hall is the unofficial #28 team in the country with 89 points. Texas joins them in the category with 20 points, followed by St. John’s with 15 and Villanova with one 24th place vote. I suspect that Dave Preston from WTOP Radio in D.C. wanted that vote back almost as soon as the ballot came out and the Wildcats got outscored in the paint 60-18 on Monday afternoon.

Marquette returns to action on Saturday with one post-AP poll win already in their pocket this week. Tipoff on Saturday against Receiving Votes St. John’s is set for 11am Central time at Madison Square Garden, and Fox will have the broadcast.

You can see the entire top 25 right here and you can see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.