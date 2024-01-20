Big East Game Thread: #17 Marquette at RV St. John’s

THE VITALS: #17 Marquette Golden Eagles (12-5, 3-3 Big East) at RV St. John’s Red Storm (12-6, 4-3 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, January 20, 2024

THE TIME: 11am Central

THE LOCATION: Madison Square Garden, New York, New York

THE TELEVISION: Fox, with Tim Brando and Jim Jackson on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 52% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-76.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 76.5, making it the fifth most potentially exciting game out of the 145 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Alabama at Tennessee at 82.6.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (14.2 ppg, 5.1 rpg, 6.6 apg, 1.8 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (6.7 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 1.8 spg)

Kam Jones (15.3 ppg, 3.1 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (9.3 ppg, 3.6 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 1.1 spg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Chase Ross (shoulder) remains out until after he gets re-evaluated. Sean Jones (ACL) is done for the year.

ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP

Daniss Jenkins (13.1 ppg, 3.9 rpg, 5.9 apg, 1.5 spg)

Nahiem Alleyne (6.9 ppg, 2.1 rpg)

Chris Ledlum (9.8 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.7 apg, 1.2 spg)

RJ Luis (9.9 ppg, 5.3 rpg, 1.6 spg)

Joel Soriano (16.4 ppg, 9.8 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.8 bpg)

ST. JOHN’S LINEUP NOTE: The Red Storm have used nine different starting lineups this season, so this is the least confident that I’ve been all year in getting these five correct. Soriano and Jenkins are the only players to start more than 15 times, and they’ve started in all 18 games.

ST. JOHN’S HEALTH NOTE: Head coach Rick Pitino missed Tuesday’s road game against Seton Hall due to COVID, but he is expected to return to the bench here. However, the Red Storm will be without three assistant coaches because of COVID, while Penn transfer Jordan Dingle will miss a second straight game due to a non-COVID illness.