Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 20, 2024

You know what’s weird about today’s slate of 37 games on national television? Only two of them are women’s basketball games and neither of them are nationally notable. CBS Sports Network gets us started with the front end of a women’s/men’s doubleheader between Army and Navy in Annapolis, and the other one comes mid-afternoon as ESPN News picks up the broadcast of Columbia at Princeton. What with the broadcast networks having lots of extra space because of the Hollywood writing and acting strikes, we’ve gotten a handful of women’s games on Saturday the last few weeks. Nothing doing today, and that’s with just two NFL playoff games hogging the broadcasting windows on ESPN & ABC in the afternoon and Fox at night.

In any case, the men’s side of college basketball gives us 14 games on national television today. Nine of them have a ranked team on the road, and three of those are a ranked vs ranked game. The first one is #24 Iowa State on the road against #19 TCU. That’s followed up in the evening hours by #20 BYU at #25 Texas Tech, and the SEC Network gets the broadcast for #22 Ole Miss visiting #13 Auburn. BYU’s the best team on the road of the three, but Auburn is the best team involved in those three games. I’ll let you decide which is the Game Of The Day.

We get three ranked teams on the road in the opening window of the day, and #18 Creighton at Seton Hall might be the most important one of the trio. After all, the Pirates are currently holding down first place in the Big East thanks to a 6-1 tie with Connecticut as well as a win over the Huskies early this season. Speaking of the #1 ranked Huskies, they’re on the road at the Wells Fargo Center against Villanova in a night time game on FS1 as the best ranked team that’s on the road on our schedule.

As always, there’s a bunch of games that are streaming only, including three games involving ranked teams in the Big 12, so if you latch on to something thrilling, pipe up in the comments so everyone else can track it down.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!