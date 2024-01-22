Marquette Men’s Basketball Bumps Up To #14 In The New Associated Press Poll

Marquette men’s basketball got back on the horse over the past seven days, picking up a pair of wins in Big East action. The Associated Press voters rewarded the Golden Eagles by moving them up three spots in the top 25, going from #17 to #14 in Monday’s brand new poll.

This week’s balloting brought Marquette 747 points. That’s closer to #13 Wisconsin and their 801 points than it is to #15 Baylor and their 645 points. This is Marquette’s 22nd straight week in the AP top 25, the longest run for the program since a 23 week run bridging the end of the 2006-07 season and the start of the 2007-08 season.

Rick Bozich is the biggest Marquette fan in the electorate this week, as he has Marquette at #8 in the country. That’s a seven spot gain from last week on Bozich’s ballot. No one has MU at #9 this time around, but there are at least two votes at every spot between #10 and #17. The Golden Eagles got one vote each at #18 and #19, and then there’s a jump. Chris Murray has them at #23, and JB Ricks as Marquette at #25. Well, at least Marquette appeared on every ballot.

UConn is still the top team in the country and the top ranked team on the Marquette schedule. They’re #1 this week with 44 of the first place votes. Purdue stands ready if the Huskies slip, earning 17 first place votes and sitting at #2. Kansas and their current struggles have dropped down four spots to #7 this week, while Illinois rose four spots to #10 thanks to a win gained by deploying a player that’s been charged with sexual assault.

We already mentioned Wisconsin, and so we move along to Creighton. The Bluejays are up one spot this week to #17. That’s it for ranked teams on the slate, but Seton Hall is the best unranked team in the country this week with 84 points and Texas scraped together 16 points.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday night for an 8pm Central time tipoff on CBS Sports Network. They’ll be in Chicago to play the worst DePaul team of the past quarter-century.

You can check out the entire top 25 here and see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.