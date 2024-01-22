Marquette Women’s Basketball Drops Out Of The Associated Press Top 25

The Associated Press voters did not like seeing Marquette women’s basketball cough up a 10-0 run to end MU’s road loss to Villanova this past week. That was the Golden Eagles’ only game of the week, and so that’s all the AP voters had to base their opinion on. As such: You can’t be surprised that the voters dropped Marquette from #22 in the country to out of the rankings.

The Golden Eagles still earned some votes. They did snag 37 points worth of votes, and that does make MU the best unranked team in the country. Marquette wasn’t that far away from getting into the top 25 as Oregon State gets the last spot in the rankings with 43 points this week.

Dropping out of the top 25 does end MU’s run of consecutive weeks in the top 25 at just eight weeks. Eight weeks is MU’s longest consecutive run in the top 25 since they went wire-to-wire in the 2018-19 season.

There are just two Marquette opponents in the rankings this week, with both hailing from the Big East. UConn moved up one spot this week to #8 to solidify their status as a top 10 team this season, while Creighton stayed steady at #21 in the country. That’s it for even teams receiving votes, as MU is the only familiar face in that group.

Marquette has a pair of home games this week. First up is #8 UConn on Tuesday night at 6pm Central, and then the Golden Eagles will get back at it on Saturday when Butler comes to town for a 4pm Central time tip-off.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.