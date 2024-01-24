Big East Game Thread: #14 Marquette at DePaul

THE VITALS: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles (13-5, 4-3 Big East) at DePaul Blue Demons (3-15, 0-7 Big East)

THE DATE: Wednesday, January 24, 2024

THE TIME: 8pm Central

THE LOCATION: Wintrust Arena aka Fiserv South, Chicago, Illinois

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network with Andrew Catalon and Steve Lappas on the call

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com or Paramount+

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette -18 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 95% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 82-65.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 20.2, making it the third least potentially exciting game of the 47 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #47? Valparaiso at Southern Illinois at 16.1. #1? Auburn at Alabama at 86.8.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (14.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.9 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.9 spg)

Kam Jones (15.1 ppg, 2.9 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (9.5 ppg, 3.6 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.9 ppg, 6.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.1 spg, 1.0 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Chase Ross (shoulder) remains out until after he gets re-evaluated. Sean Jones (ACL) is done for the year.

DEPAUL PROBABLE LINEUP

Jalen Terry (5.7 ppg, 2.5 rpg, 2.3 apg)

Elijah Fisher (9.9 ppg, 4.1 rpg, 1.4 apg)

Jaden Henley (6.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 1.6 apg)

Jeremiah Oden (9.4 ppg, 4.1 rpg)

Churchill Abass (2.1 ppg, 2.6 rpg)

DEPAUL LINEUP NOTE: That’s their starting five from their last game, but 1) that was the fifth different starting lineup for the Blue Demons and the first time that five started all season, and 2) that lineup was set by Tony Stubblefield, who was relieved of his duties as head coach on Monday after losing that game to Butler, 74-60.

DEPAUL INJURY NOTE: Chico Carter, DePaul’s leader in points and assists, missed the Butler game on Saturday. DePaul’s official game notes state he “is expected to miss extended time after suffering an injury in game action.” Caleb Murphy has played just one minute since a December 6th loss to Texas A&M, although DePaul lists his reasons for not playing as first a wrist injury, then coach’s decision for two games, then wrist injury again since playing for one minute against UConn on January 2nd. As of a week ago, he wasn’t even practicing with the team.

