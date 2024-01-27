The 2024 Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Season Preview: The Newcomers

Did you get a chance to read about all the returning guys on the Marquette men’s lacrosse roster for 2024? You didn’t? Well, you should go fix that right now. It’s important context for today’s portion of the season preview!

Today we’re talking about the new guy on head coach Andrew Stimmel’s roster for this campaign. There are 14 new faces on the roster, 13 freshmen and one transfer. Where does the transfer show up on the rundown? I’m going to let that be a surprise for you.

Let’s get to it, shall we? The rundown is already over 1,600 words, so let’s stop dawdling.

ATTACK

It’s more tradition that we start with the attack position than anything else, but this year, it’s a particularly good place to start. That’s because Inside Lacrosse top 60 prospect Carsen Brandt (6’3”, 200 lb., #4) plays attack for Marquette. Here’s what the IL scouts say about the righty from Minnesota, who is the #54 prospect in the Class of 2023:

Carsen is always in control when he’s on the field, the game clearly moves at a slightly slower speed to him than the rest of the field. He reads the field a play ahead and that sets him up to be an excellent feeder. His size allows him to survey the field feeder and he does a great job of leaning in to bounce and free his hands to find one of those targets or shoot it.

Here’s what head coach Andrew Stimmel said about Brandt when he signed with Marquette 18 months ago:

“We believe Carsen is one of the best offensive players in the 2023 class. Whether he’s operating above or below [goal line extended], he creates instant offense. He plays with a great combination of size, speed, skill, and IQ. Carsen prides himself on getting his teammates involved and making toughness plays. He’s been a big reason why Benilde St. Margaret’s has won back-to-back Minnesota state championships.”

Yeah, so, about those state championships and that big reason. In 2022, Brandt had a record setting performance. He scored the most points in a single tournament, the most points in a single game, the most assists in a tournament, and the most assists in a game. Honestly, the idea of someone recording seven assists in a game is kind of terrifying. As a senior in 11 games tracked by the Minnesota Star Tribune, Brandt had 52 points on 23 goals and 29 assists. That was following a 15 game/72 point season as a junior and an 18 game/78 point season as a sophomore. SEEMS GOOD, GUYS.

Brandt isn’t the only new face on the attack for Marquette this year. JP Henry (6’2”, 180 lb., #20) also joins the Golden Eagles this season. He was also doing numbers during his prep career, breaking the school and WPIAL record for goals in a season with 88. That’s goals, not points, and yes, he broke his own school record after putting up 77 goals as a junior. THAT’S A LOT OF GOALS. That’s probably what helped Henry earn a spot with Team Peru for the 2023 World Lacrosse Championship this past summer in San Diego.

MIDFIELD

So, it was pretty neat that JP Henry scored all those goals, right? Yeah, so, Ethan Salvia (6’0”, 205 lb., #0) was his teammate at Shady Side Academy in Pittsburgh. This is important to note, because Salvia was a two-time WPIAL Player of the Year in high school. I feel bad for JP Henry. Imagine just ruining school and league records left and right, but it’s your teammate who’s taking home the MVP trophy. Salvia had 92 points as a junior as a followup season to 102 points as a sophomore, so it’s not like he was some kind of slouch in the scoring department. It’s interesting to see Marquette snag two components of an offense that was winning league championships, so we’ll see how that impacts MU’s offense right out of the gate.

There’s two more midfielders in the freshman class that had gaudy offensive numbers during their prep careers. Zach Hulme (6’0”, 180 lb., #26) comes to Marquette from just barely outside of Delaware in Pennsylvania, and he tore it up for four years at Kennett High School. He led his team’s league in scoring for his final three years of high school, finishing with 334 points with most of that coming in the form of 273 goals. Hulme really let it fly as a senior, registering a Pennsylvania District 1 record 123 goals and I’m getting fatigued just thinking about shooting 123 times much less scoring that many times. The other guy is Beau Westphal (6’1”, 195 lb., #44), who had 78 goals and 108 assists through his first three years of high school action in Connecticut even though he hails from California. The interesting thing about Westphal is Andrew Stimmel’s signing day quote on him, which indicates that he has potential to be a two-way midfielder for the Golden Eagles, scoring goals on one end and locking up attackers on the other. That’s an intriguing combination.

Since I don’t see any notable scoring data on MU’s other three new midfielders, I’m left with the conclusion that they’re tipping towards the short stick defensive midfielder end of things. Jack Schoenwetter (5’11”, 170 lb., #50) has that SSDM note straight away in his quote from Stimmel in his bio, so that one was easy to figure out. Kaiden Kohls (5’10”, 185 lb., #17) has played on both offense and defense during his prep career at Culver Academy in north central Indiana, but he’s been focusing on the defensive end of the field for the last couple of years. Andrew Kohlbrenner (5’11”, 170 lb., #28) has played everywhere on the field where you’d use a short stick during his prep career that landed him with three Under Armour All-American honors, and I’m curious as to how five years of varsity competition (things get whacky with these prep schools) for soccer at Christian Brothers Academy helped him develop as a lacrosse player.

LONG STICK MIDFIELDER/DEFENSE

I’m folding LSM and defense together into one group here for two reasons. The first is that both of Marquette’s freshman long stick midfielders are listed as LSM/D on the roster anyway. The second is that there’s only one freshman defender on the roster this year. Seems silly to make two different categories for a trio of guys who are, ostensibly, all fighting to earn playing time at a position that kinda seems kind of set for 2024 what with the mere existence of David Lamarca, Noah Verlinde, and Mason Woodward.

In any case, all three guys here bring size to the position group for sure. Brad Johnson (6’1”, 185 lb., #21) is the smallest of the three at “only” 6’1”. There are worse places to start with a quality NCAA men’s lacrosse defender than “is large” so we’ll see if that helps these guys get on the field at all this season. Johnson presents an interesting piece of a long term puzzle for Marquette, as he played on the same club team as Ethan Salvia and JP Henry. I don’t know how much “hey, I know how to play with you!” continuity works between attackers and defenders, but it can’t be bad, either. Colin Sim (6’3”, 180 lb., #43) comes to Marquette after taking a post graduate year at the Loomis Chaffee School in Connecticut, so he’s got an extra year of physical development under his belt as well. Jackson Nichols (6’4”, 200 lb., #54) has the dual distinction of being the biggest of the three guys as well as being the aforementioned sole freshman defender on the roster. He also has absolutely nothing in his official Marquette bio at the moment, and Inside Lacrosse lets us know that he was originally committed to D3 Middlebury back in the summer of 2022. Nichols also wasn’t part of Marquette’s announced recruiting class in November 2022, so I feel like he might be the safest bet for a redshirt season this spring.

GOALIE

FINALLY, we reach the section of the show that causes us to say “newcomers” at the top of the page instead of saying “freshmen.” Caleb Creasor (5’11”, 195 lb., #39) comes to Marquette after four years at Lehigh. Now, to be clear, he played less than an hour’s worth of minutes in 16 games in four seasons at Lehigh, so I feel like he’s not going to be challenging Lucas Lawas all that much for the starting netminder position. Those 53 minutes also make Creasor the second most experienced Division 1 goalie on the roster, so he’s clearly got value to the team.

Jack Kask (6’0”, 190 lb., #89) is the Brand New Guy To Division 1 in the position group, coming to Marquette from British Columbia by way of spending his high school years at Georgetown Prep in the Washington, D.C. area. That sounds like an interesting story to say the least. He also might have the best name out of any of the new guys on the roster this year, and that’s always nice to see.

FACE OFF

Marquette has a pair of experienced face off guys on the roster already, so I wouldn’t put a lot of stock in seeing Quinn Warwick (6’3”, 180 lb., #38) much in 2024. With that said, he’s a big dude, and whatever wins you face offs is important to have on the field. Warwick put up 41 points as a senior at Greenwich High School, which is pretty good stuff if he was a FO specialist for them. It’s hard to say if that’s going to translate to Division 1, but it’s definitely a good starting spot and having a guy taking draws who can get himself the ball and put it in the net right away is a sneaky way to put points on the board.