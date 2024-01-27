 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 27, 2024

FORTY-FIVE nationally televised games to keep you busy today!

By Brewtown Andy
/ new
NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament - Final Four - Practice Photo by Brett Wilhelm/NCAA Photos via Getty Images

holy cow that’s a lot of basketball

There are forty-five (!!) nationally televised college basketball games today. The wild part about this is that there’s only two women’s games helping bulk up the schedule. The first one of the day is Nebraska visiting #5 Iowa (no worries about courtstorming for Caitlin Clark there!) and the other is one of just two ranked vs ranked games on TV for the day. It’s also a non-conference game, with #15 Notre Dame heading to face old Big East rival #8 UConn. Fox gets the broadcast for that one in primetime, and that’s awesome.

The only men’s game with two ranked teams comes right around lunch time as #7 Kansas tangles with Hilton Magic and #23 Iowa State. That one is the first game of the day with a ranked team on the road, and there’s six more men’s games like that on tap. Interestingly, six of the seven “ranked team on the road” games for men’s basketball today involve a top 10 team. Feels very Blood Saturday potential-y.

As always, there are a bunch of basketball games available via streaming options, up to and including Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball hosting Butler coming at you on both FloHoops and Women’s Sports Network, the latter of which is free for those of you who can’t make it down to the McGuire Center after Shaka Smart and the men’s team finishes up with Seton Hall.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!

CBB Saturday Viewing Guide: 1/27/24

Time (CT) Game Television
Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM Kansas State at #4 Houston ESPN
Boston College at Notre Dame ESPNU
Virginia at Louisville CW Network
Nebraska at Maryland Big Ten Network
Lehigh at Holy Cross CBS Sports Network
Georgia at Florida ESPN2
11:30 AM Georgetown at Providence Fox
Fordham at Duquesne USA Network
Noon Seton Hall at #14 Marquette FS1
Missouri at South Carolina SEC Network
12:30 PM #7 Kansas at #23 Iowa State CBS
1:00 PM #3 North Carolina at Florida State ESPN
Nebraska at #5 Iowa Big Ten Network
Texas at #21 BYU ESPN2
Towson at Delaware CBS Sports Network
1:15 PM Pittsburgh at Miami CW Network
2:00 PM Indiana at #10 Illinois Fox
Villanova at Butler FS1
2:30 PM #8 Auburn at Mississippi State SEC Network
3:00 PM Clemson at #12 Duke ESPN
TCU at #15 Baylor ESPN2
Charlotte at Tulane ESPNU
UNC Wilmington at Stony Brook CBS Sports Network
4:00 PM Georgia Tech at Virginia Tech ACC Network
Iowa at Michigan FS1
4:30 PM #9 Arizona at Oregon Fox
5:00 PM #5 Tennessee at Vanderbilt SEC Network
#6 Kentucky at Arkansas ESPN
#16 Dayton at Richmond CBS Sports Network
Bradley at Indiana State ESPNU
James Madison at Appalachian State ESPN2
5:30 PM Minnesota at Penn State Big Ten Network
6:00 PM DePaul at #17 Creighton FS1
NC State at Syracuse ACC Network
7:00 PM #15 Notre Dame at #8 Connecticut Fox
UCLA at USC ESPN2
Tulsa at Rice ESPNU
LSU at Alabama ESPN
VCU at Davidson CBS Sports Network
7:30 PM Ohio State at Northwestern Big Ten Network
Ole Miss at Texas A&M SEC Network
8:00 PM UNLV at San Jose State FS1
9:00 PM Utah at Washington ESPN2
Loyola Marymount at Saint Mary's ESPNU

More From Anonymous Eagle

Loading comments...