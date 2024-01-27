Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 27, 2024

holy cow that’s a lot of basketball

There are forty-five (!!) nationally televised college basketball games today. The wild part about this is that there’s only two women’s games helping bulk up the schedule. The first one of the day is Nebraska visiting #5 Iowa (no worries about courtstorming for Caitlin Clark there!) and the other is one of just two ranked vs ranked games on TV for the day. It’s also a non-conference game, with #15 Notre Dame heading to face old Big East rival #8 UConn. Fox gets the broadcast for that one in primetime, and that’s awesome.

The only men’s game with two ranked teams comes right around lunch time as #7 Kansas tangles with Hilton Magic and #23 Iowa State. That one is the first game of the day with a ranked team on the road, and there’s six more men’s games like that on tap. Interestingly, six of the seven “ranked team on the road” games for men’s basketball today involve a top 10 team. Feels very Blood Saturday potential-y.

As always, there are a bunch of basketball games available via streaming options, up to and including Megan Duffy and Marquette women’s basketball hosting Butler coming at you on both FloHoops and Women’s Sports Network, the latter of which is free for those of you who can’t make it down to the McGuire Center after Shaka Smart and the men’s team finishes up with Seton Hall.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!