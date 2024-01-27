Big East Game Thread: #14 Marquette vs RV Seton Hall

THE VITALS: #14 Marquette Golden Eagles (14-5, 5-3 Big East) vs RV Seton Hall Pirates (13-7, 6-3 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, January 27, 2024

THE TIME: Noon Central

THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Matt Schumacker and Kim Adams on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -9.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 79% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 77-69.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill score of 52.6, making it the 26th most potentially exciting game out of the 152 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Auburn at Mississippi State.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (14.7 ppg, 5.0 rpg, 6.9 apg, 1.6 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.4 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 1.8 spg)

Kam Jones (14.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 2.4 apg, 1.2 spg)

David Joplin (10.1 ppg, 3.5 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.2 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTE: Chase Ross (shoulder) remains out until after he gets re-evaluated. Sean Jones (ACL) is done for the year.

SETON HALL PROBABLE LINEUP

Al-Amir Dawes (14.8 ppg, 2.3 rpg, 2.3 apg, 1.0 spg)

Dylan Addae-Wusu (8.3 rpg, 6.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.8 spg)

Isaiah Coleman (5.4 ppg, 2.8 rpg)

Dre Davis (13.7 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 1.4 apg, 1.0 bpg)

Jaden Bediako (8.5 ppg, 7.7 rpg, 1.9 bpg)

SETON HALL INJURY NOTE: Star guard Kadary Richmond did not play in Seton Hall’s 67-63 home loss to Providence on Wednesday. The only information we had on him at the time came from SHU head coach Shaheen Holloway, who said that Richmond was dealing with unspecified soreness. Richmond leads Seton Hall in scoring at 16.4 points per game, and averages 6.9 rebounds, 4.9 assists, and 2.2 steals per game.

