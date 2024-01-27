Just Enough: RV Marquette 59, Butler 48

Let me see if I can summarize what happened in Marquette’s 59-48 women’s basketball victory over Butler on Saturday afternoon.

They didn’t get any separation from the 1-7 Bulldogs in the first 10 minutes, which was back and forth but ended 17-15 favoring the Golden Eagles.

Rose Nkumu picked up her second personal foul almost right as the second quarter started, and then Kenzie Hare got hers with 6:09 to go… and then Butler started hitting threes, which is their preferred methodology of offense. The Bulldogs hit three of their four attempts in the second quarter, and combine that with 40% of MU’s starters sitting down with foul trouble, and ta-da, that’s how Butler had a 31-25 lead at halftime.

With the starters back in the lineup to start the second half, Marquette showed that they are the superior team. A bucket from Liza Karlen at the 6:51 mark triggered a 10-0 run for Marquette, but the next eight points in the run were all from Kenzie Hare. Another eight straight for the Golden Eagles made it a nine point lead for MU, 46-37, and it settled at 48-39 with 10 minutes to play.

As much as the third quarter went so well, the fourth quarter started just as poorly for the home team. A layup from Sydney Jaynes started off a 9-0 run, knotting the game up at 48-all with 4:30 to go.

It was not good.

Megan Duffy called timeout and dialed up “Liza Karlen is great.” The Minnesotan scored six straight, and then after a bucket from Hare, Karlen added an and-1 for an 11-0 run by the Golden Eagles to end the game and get the 59-48 win.

Yes, technically, only the final 4:30 of the game actually decided the outcome. It was not the greatest thing in the world to have happen against a Big East squad that has only beaten NET sub-300 team Xavier before Saturday, but a win is a win, yeah?

Liza Karlen’s big run to close the game landed her on 25 points and 11 rebounds, and she added three assists, too. Kenzie Hare had her moments, adding 19 points, four rebounds, and two assists to the day. Jordan King had a bit of a quiet day, but it’s hard to argue with the combination of seven points, eight rebounds, and six assists.

How about some highlights, courtesy of GoMarquette.com and FloSports?

Up Next: Marquette will attempt to get back on a winning streak when they head out to Omaha next Wednesday. That contest against Creighton is scheduled for 6pm Central, and FloSports will have the broadcast. The Bluejays are 15-3 overall and 6-2 in the Big East. Creighton has won five straight, and they’ll host Seton Hall on Sunday before beginning prep for the Golden Eagles.