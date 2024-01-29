Marquette Women’s Basketball Holds On To A Few AP Top 25 Votes

I figured getting run off the court in a second straight second half against Connecticut was going to be the end of Marquette women’s basketball earning votes in the Associated Press poll.

I was wrong!

On Monday, the AP put out their new top 25 rankings, and while Marquette is nowhere close to being ranked, they still have the attention of a few voters. MU picked up seven points worth of votes this time around, landing them as the unofficial #29 team in the country right now. That’s in between Fairfield with 13 points and Florida State with six points.

While the Huskies did beat Marquette earlier in the week, Saturday gave UConn a loss to Notre Dame. That dropped them three spots in the rankings to #11 this week, their second time outside the top 10 this season. They’re still the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this week, as Creighton is the only other team that the Golden Eagles will see that’s even earning votes this time, and the Bluejays are at #22, down one spot from last week.

Speaking of Creighton, they’re up next for Marquette. The Golden Eagles will be in Omaha for a 6pm Central time start on Wednesday night against the Bluejays, with FloSports providing the streaming broadcast.

