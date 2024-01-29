Marquette Men’s Basketball Returns To The Associated Press Top 10

Finally, after three horrible, long weeks hovering between #11 and #17, YOUR Marquette Golden Eagles men’s basketball team is back in the Associated Press top 10.

In Monday’s brand new top 25 poll, Marquette comes in at #9 for their 23rd straight week in the rankings, tying the longest run since a stretch bridging the end of the 2006-07 season and the start of the 2007-08 season. The Golden Eagles earned 1,025 points in the polling, dropping them neatly between #8 Kansas with 1,051 points and #10 Kentucky with 1,018 points. Guess I have to stop saying Kentucky is ducking Marquette for the time being.

Marquette’s top spot on any ballot this week is at #6, with three voters — Geoff Grammer, Shane Mettlen, and Stefan Krajisnik — installing them there. Most of the votes came somewhere between #6 and #10, and MU has at least three voters at every spot between #6 and #13. The string of votes continues with one at #14, three more at #15, a skip to one vote at #17, and then one more at #22. That one is from JB Ricks, who did move Marquette up from #25 last week, so we can let his outlier status slide.

The top ranked team in the country is the same as the top ranked team on Marquette’s schedule his week yet again, as UConn remains at #1. They snagged 48 of the first place votes, with 14 of the remaining top spots going to Fellow Marquette Foe Purdue at #2 in the country. The top 10 is crowded with teams on MU’s slate, as Wisconsin moved up seven spots to #6 this week while the aforementioned Jayhawks slipped one spot to #8 ahead of MU.

There are two more ranked teams that Marquette has played this season, and they happen to stand next to each other in the rankings this week. Creighton jumped up four spots to #13, while Illinois slipped four spots down to #14.

Only one other team on the slate even earned a vote this week, and that’s Texas. The Longhorns held on to 10 points worth of votes this time around. Both Seton Hall and St. John’s slipped from the Receiving Votes ranks this week.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here and see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.