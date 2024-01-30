Big East Game Thread: #9 Marquette at Villanova

THE VITALS: #9 Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-9, 4-5 Big East)
THE DATE: Tuesday, January 30, 2024
THE TIME: 6pm Central
THE LOCATION: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Marquette +2 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 51% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 71-70.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 75.0, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 30 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? San Diego State at Colorado State at 72.4.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (14.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 7.1 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (7.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 spg)
- David Joplin (10.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
- Ben Gold (4.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (14.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)
MARQUETTE INJURY NOTES: That’s the group of five players that Shaka Smart put on the court to start the second half against Seton Hall on Saturday with Kam Jones unable to continue after suffering a minor ankle injury in practice on Friday. No word as to his condition, but if I’m calling it a Probable lineup, then I’m not putting Jones in it. Chase Ross (shoulder) has resumed non-contact drills and shooting work in practice, so we’ll call him Out for this one.
VILLANOVA PROBABLE LINEUP
- Justin Moore (11.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg)
- TJ Bamba (10.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg)
- Tyler Burton (8.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg)
- Hakim Hart (7.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg)
- Eric Dixon (15.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.7 apg)
