Big East Game Thread: #9 Marquette at Villanova

THE VITALS: #9 Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-9, 4-5 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +2 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 51% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 71-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 75.0, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 30 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? San Diego State at Colorado State at 72.4.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (14.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 7.1 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (7.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 spg)

David Joplin (10.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg)

Ben Gold (4.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTES: That’s the group of five players that Shaka Smart put on the court to start the second half against Seton Hall on Saturday with Kam Jones unable to continue after suffering a minor ankle injury in practice on Friday. No word as to his condition, but if I’m calling it a Probable lineup, then I’m not putting Jones in it. Chase Ross (shoulder) has resumed non-contact drills and shooting work in practice, so we’ll call him Out for this one.

VILLANOVA PROBABLE LINEUP

Justin Moore (11.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg)

TJ Bamba (10.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg)

Tyler Burton (8.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg)

Hakim Hart (7.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg)

Eric Dixon (15.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.7 apg)

YOUR 90’S ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Torn by Natalie Imbruglia