Big East Game Thread: #9 Marquette at Villanova

The Golden Eagles look to extend two streaks: Their winning streak and the Wildcats’ losing streak

By Brewtown Andy
THE VITALS: #9 Marquette Golden Eagles (15-5, 6-3 Big East) at Villanova Wildcats (11-9, 4-5 Big East)

THE DATE: Tuesday, January 30, 2024

THE TIME: 6pm Central

THE LOCATION: Finneran Pavilion, Villanova, Pennsylvania

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jason Benetti and Bill Raftery on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Marquette +2 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 51% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 71-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 75.0, making it the most potentially exciting game out of the 30 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #2? San Diego State at Colorado State at 72.4.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (14.2 ppg, 4.9 rpg, 7.1 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (7.8 ppg, 3.5 rpg, 2.0 spg)
  • David Joplin (10.6 ppg, 3.4 rpg)
  • Ben Gold (4.9 ppg, 3.3 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (14.6 ppg, 7.1 rpg, 2.7 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.1 bpg)

MARQUETTE INJURY NOTES: That’s the group of five players that Shaka Smart put on the court to start the second half against Seton Hall on Saturday with Kam Jones unable to continue after suffering a minor ankle injury in practice on Friday. No word as to his condition, but if I’m calling it a Probable lineup, then I’m not putting Jones in it. Chase Ross (shoulder) has resumed non-contact drills and shooting work in practice, so we’ll call him Out for this one.

VILLANOVA PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Justin Moore (11.1 ppg, 3.3 rpg, 2.1 apg)
  • TJ Bamba (10.0 ppg, 3.6 rpg, 1.9 apg)
  • Tyler Burton (8.6 ppg, 7.4 rpg)
  • Hakim Hart (7.6 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 1.3 apg)
  • Eric Dixon (15.7 ppg, 6.5 rpg, 1.7 apg)

