Thrown Away: #22 Creighton 76, RV Marquette 71

They threw the game away. That’s all there is to it. Marquette women’s basketball threw the game away. Not metaphorically. Literally.

30 minutes of awesome basketball at DJ Sokol Arena in Omaha was thrown directly in the trash on Wednesday night as Marquette committed four of their 10 turnovers in the game in a three minute stretch of the fourth quarter. Marquette led by as many as six points midway through the third quarter, rising above #22 Creighton thanks to 63% long range shooting in the first half and a timely bucket by Lee Volker in the third quarter. It was a two point game at the end of the third quarter thanks to Jordan King throwing in a fadeaway baseline jumper to beat the shot clock. This game, and a win over a ranked team, and a win over a road time, was in their hands.

A 12-4 run by Creighton to start the fourth quarter made it look like the home team was taking control. But that run only left them up six. With the way Marquette’s shooting was going in this game, that lead was not safe.

Kenzie Hare threw the ball away, tossing it to Liza Karlen in the post with three white Creighton jerseys around her.

Skylar Forbes traveled.

Skylar Forbes was whistled for an offensive foul in the post.

On the other end: Four consecutive stops.

With Creighton up five and 2:13 showing on the clock, Liza Karlen had the ball tipped away from her from behind on an entry pass.

Four turnovers in three minutes, all while mostly icing Creighton out of the game on the other end.

That’s the ball game.

Creighton pushed the lead to seven, they bled the clock a bit, Marquette tried to play the fouling game to extend the thing, Liza Karlen got shouldered in the nose by Morgan Maly on a loose ball, giving her a massive bloody nose at the very least, and Marquette never got it within range to actually be threatening.

It was right there, and they just threw it away.

It’s the third road loss in Big East play that has been thrown away by Marquette this season, including leading St. John’s by 4 with 2:51 to go and leading Villanova by 1 with 57 seconds left on the clock and the ball.

Marquette is 5-5 in Big East play, but 4-5 since starting the year 12-0 overall.

Up Next: As luck (?) would have it, Marquette’s next game is on Saturday against the team that they have just fallen behind in the standings. Providence is 5-4 in the league after a third straight victory, beating Xavier 69-60 in Ohio this past Saturday. The game is on the road, and tipoff at Alumni Hall is set for 1pm Central time.