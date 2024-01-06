Big East Game Thread: #7 Marquette at Seton Hall

THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, January 6, 2024

THE TIME: 11am Central

THE LOCATION: A sold out Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network with Jordan Kent and Bob Wenzel on the call

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com or the Paramount+ app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 68% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 75-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 66.5, making it the 7th most potentially exciting game out of the 145 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? North Carolina at Clemson.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.3 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (5.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.4 spg)

Kam Jones (14.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg)

David Joplin (9.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.1 apg)

SETON HALL PROBABLE LINEUP