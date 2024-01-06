Big East Game Thread: #7 Marquette at Seton Hall

THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, January 6, 2024
THE TIME: 11am Central
THE LOCATION: A sold out Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey
THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network with Jordan Kent and Bob Wenzel on the call
THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com or the Paramount+ app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast
THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 68% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 75-70.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 66.5, making it the 7th most potentially exciting game out of the 145 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? North Carolina at Clemson.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.3 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (5.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.4 spg)
- Kam Jones (14.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg)
- David Joplin (9.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.1 apg)
SETON HALL PROBABLE LINEUP
- Al-Amir Dawes (12.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.2 apg)
- Dylan Addae-Wusu (8.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.8 spg)
- Kadary Richmond (15.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.4 spg)
- Dre Davis (13.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.4 apg)
- Jaden Bediako (9.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.6 bpg)
Loading comments...