Big East Game Thread: #7 Marquette at Seton Hall

The Golden Eagles look for a 3-1 start in Big East play for just the second time in the last five seasons.

By Brewtown Andy
marq vs Seton hall

THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (11-3, 2-1 Big East) at Seton Hall Pirates (9-5, 2-1 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, January 6, 2024

THE TIME: 11am Central

THE LOCATION: A sold out Prudential Center, Newark, New Jersey

THE TELEVISION: CBS Sports Network with Jordan Kent and Bob Wenzel on the call

THE STREAMING: CBSSports.com or the Paramount+ app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Stat Broadcast

THE LINE: Nothing yet from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 68% chance of victory, with a predicted score of 75-70.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 66.5, making it the 7th most potentially exciting game out of the 145 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? North Carolina at Clemson.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (15.3 ppg, 5.2 rpg, 6.3 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (5.9 ppg, 2.8 rpg, 1.4 spg)
  • Kam Jones (14.6 ppg, 3.0 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg)
  • David Joplin (9.1 ppg, 3.6 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (13.0 ppg, 6.7 rpg, 2.1 apg)

SETON HALL PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Al-Amir Dawes (12.1 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 2.2 apg)
  • Dylan Addae-Wusu (8.3 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.8 spg)
  • Kadary Richmond (15.3 ppg, 6.4 rpg, 4.4 apg, 2.4 spg)
  • Dre Davis (13.6 ppg, 5.4 rpg, 1.4 apg)
  • Jaden Bediako (9.4 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 1.6 bpg)

