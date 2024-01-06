Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 6, 2024

We’ve got a bunch of ranked teams on the road on national television today, which is really cool!

Going in chronological order:

And also on the women’s side, we get #21 Creighton at DePaul on FS1! NEAT!

Which one is the best game of the day, UNC at Clemson or Ole Miss at Tennessee? I’ll let you decide, but I lean towards a top 10 team on the road instead of playing host.

That’s not just the end of the schedule, because there are THIRTY-NINE NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES TODAY! How great is that! There would be even more if there wasn’t six-ish hours of NFL games being simulcast on ESPN and ABC. Rude, tbh.

There’s tons more basketball on streaming platforms, so if you’re watching something thrilling — or if you’re in person at something like I will be for the Marquette/Xavier women’s game after the MU men’s game ends — shout it out in the comments section.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!