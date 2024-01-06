 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 6, 2024

It’s the first Saturday Viewing Guide of the season!

By Brewtown Andy
Brigham Young v San Francisco
Why is BYU’s mascot jacked like this?
We’ve got a bunch of ranked teams on the road on national television today, which is really cool!

Going in chronological order:

And also on the women’s side, we get #21 Creighton at DePaul on FS1! NEAT!

Which one is the best game of the day, UNC at Clemson or Ole Miss at Tennessee? I’ll let you decide, but I lean towards a top 10 team on the road instead of playing host.

That’s not just the end of the schedule, because there are THIRTY-NINE NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES TODAY! How great is that! There would be even more if there wasn’t six-ish hours of NFL games being simulcast on ESPN and ABC. Rude, tbh.

There’s tons more basketball on streaming platforms, so if you’re watching something thrilling — or if you’re in person at something like I will be for the Marquette/Xavier women’s game after the MU men’s game ends — shout it out in the comments section.

Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!

Saturday CBB Viewing Guide: 1/6/24

Time (CT) Game Television
11:00 AM #7 Marquette at Seton Hall CBS Sports Network
#8 North Carolina at #16 Clemson ESPN2
Howard at North Carolina Central ESPNU
Pittsburgh at Louisville CW Network
Rutgers at Iowa Big Ten Network
DePaul at Georgetown FS1
Mississippi State at South Carolina CBS
La Salle at Fordham USA Network
11:30 AM #6 Kentucky at Florida ESPN
Noon St. John's at Villanova Fox
Georgia at Missouri SEC Network
1:00 PM TCU at #2 Kansas CBS
#23 Providence at Creighton FS1
#25 Auburn at Arkansas ESPN2
Virginia at NC State ACC Network
Tulane at North Texas ESPNU
Saint Louis at George Mason USA Network
American at Bucknell CBS Sports Network
1:15 PM Nebraska at #21 Wisconsin Big Ten Network
Miami at Wake Forest CW Network
2:30 PM Alabama at Vanderbilt SEC Network
3:00 PM #21 Creighton at DePaul FS1
Boston College at Georgia Tech ESPN2
UNLV at San Diego State CBS
Duquesne at Loyola Chicago CBS Sports Network
George Washington at VCU USA Network
3:30 PM Purdue at Maryland Big Ten Network
5:00 PM #22 Ole Miss at #5 Tennessee SEC Network
#14 Duke at Notre Dame ACC Network
UCF at Kansas State ESPN2
Liberty at Western Kentucky CBS Sports Network
7:00 PM Texas Tech at #20 Texas ESPN2
Colorado at Arizona State ESPNU
Ohio State at Indiana Fox
Weber State at Oral Roberts CBS Sports Network
7:30 PM LSU at Texas A&M SEC Network
9:00 PM Cincinnati at #12 BYU ESPN2
Oregon at Washington State ESPNU
Wyoming at New Mexico CBS Sports Network

