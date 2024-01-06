Your College Basketball Saturday Viewing Guide: January 6, 2024

We’ve got a bunch of ranked teams on the road on national television today, which is really cool!
Going in chronological order:
- #7 Marquette at Seton Hall
- #8 North Carolina at #16 Clemson
- #6 Kentucky at Florida
- #23 Providence at Creighton
- #25 Auburn at Arkansas
- #22 Ole Miss at #5 Tennessee
- #14 Duke at Notre Dame
And also on the women’s side, we get #21 Creighton at DePaul on FS1! NEAT!
Which one is the best game of the day, UNC at Clemson or Ole Miss at Tennessee? I’ll let you decide, but I lean towards a top 10 team on the road instead of playing host.
That’s not just the end of the schedule, because there are THIRTY-NINE NATIONALLY TELEVISED GAMES TODAY! How great is that! There would be even more if there wasn’t six-ish hours of NFL games being simulcast on ESPN and ABC. Rude, tbh.
There’s tons more basketball on streaming platforms, so if you’re watching something thrilling — or if you’re in person at something like I will be for the Marquette/Xavier women’s game after the MU men’s game ends — shout it out in the comments section.
Here’s the full national television schedule for the day!
Saturday CBB Viewing Guide: 1/6/24
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|Time (CT)
|Game
|Television
|11:00 AM
|#7 Marquette at Seton Hall
|CBS Sports Network
|#8 North Carolina at #16 Clemson
|ESPN2
|Howard at North Carolina Central
|ESPNU
|Pittsburgh at Louisville
|CW Network
|Rutgers at Iowa
|Big Ten Network
|DePaul at Georgetown
|FS1
|Mississippi State at South Carolina
|CBS
|La Salle at Fordham
|USA Network
|11:30 AM
|#6 Kentucky at Florida
|ESPN
|Noon
|St. John's at Villanova
|Fox
|Georgia at Missouri
|SEC Network
|1:00 PM
|TCU at #2 Kansas
|CBS
|#23 Providence at Creighton
|FS1
|#25 Auburn at Arkansas
|ESPN2
|Virginia at NC State
|ACC Network
|Tulane at North Texas
|ESPNU
|Saint Louis at George Mason
|USA Network
|American at Bucknell
|CBS Sports Network
|1:15 PM
|Nebraska at #21 Wisconsin
|Big Ten Network
|Miami at Wake Forest
|CW Network
|2:30 PM
|Alabama at Vanderbilt
|SEC Network
|3:00 PM
|#21 Creighton at DePaul
|FS1
|Boston College at Georgia Tech
|ESPN2
|UNLV at San Diego State
|CBS
|Duquesne at Loyola Chicago
|CBS Sports Network
|George Washington at VCU
|USA Network
|3:30 PM
|Purdue at Maryland
|Big Ten Network
|5:00 PM
|#22 Ole Miss at #5 Tennessee
|SEC Network
|#14 Duke at Notre Dame
|ACC Network
|UCF at Kansas State
|ESPN2
|Liberty at Western Kentucky
|CBS Sports Network
|7:00 PM
|Texas Tech at #20 Texas
|ESPN2
|Colorado at Arizona State
|ESPNU
|Ohio State at Indiana
|Fox
|Weber State at Oral Roberts
|CBS Sports Network
|7:30 PM
|LSU at Texas A&M
|SEC Network
|9:00 PM
|Cincinnati at #12 BYU
|ESPN2
|Oregon at Washington State
|ESPNU
|Wyoming at New Mexico
|CBS Sports Network
