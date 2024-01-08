Marquette Women’s Basketball Falls To #23 In The New Associated Press Poll

Not gonna lie to you, folks: I kind of presumed that a lot of Associated Press women’s college basketball poll voters just kind of blanked on Marquette women’s basketball’s New Year’s Eve loss to Connecticut what with it being NYE the day before the new poll comes out. Thus, when MU took a second straight loss this past week, falling just barely on the road against St. John’s, I figured a bill was coming due for the Golden Eagles.

That technically did not happen, as I thought the losses had a chance to drop Marquette completely out of the AP top 25 on Monday. Instead, the voters installed MU as the #23 team in the country, down four spots from last week. They earned 96 points, just three short of #22 Creighton, so the fall was almost not nearly as bad as it ended up. West Virginia landed at #24 in the rankings with 70 points, a good chunk away from MU, and UNLV popped into the poll at #25 with 68 points. Ultimately, MU was nowhere close to dropping out, as Vanderbilt is the best unranked team in the land with 38 points.

This is Marquette’s seventh straight week in the AP top 25. It is the longest consecutive run in the polls of head coach Megan Duffy’s tenure, and the longest since Marquette spent the entirety of the 2018-19 season in the poll.

Since we already mentioned Creighton at #22, the only other ranked team on Marquette’s schedule this season is UConn. The Huskies dipped one spot in the poll to #13 this week even though they did not take a loss because apparently Virginia Tech’s buzzer beater win over then-#3 NC State was enough to get them to jump past both UConn and Kansas State. Shouts to Elizabeth Kitley, whom you might remember from dropping 23 & 8 on MU in the 2021 NCAA tournament.

Marquette returns to action on Tuesday night when they head to South Orange to face Seton Hall. Tipoff on FS1 (hell yeah, national TV!) is scheduled for 7:30pm Central.

You can check out the entire top 25 right here.