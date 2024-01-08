Marquette Men’s Basketball Slips Out Of The Associated Press Top 10

Marquette men’s basketball is ranked #11 in the country in this week’s brand new Associated Press poll.

That’s pretty good, better than 95% of Division teams. It is, however, the first time this season that Marquette is not ranked in the top 10. It ends a run of 13 straight weeks dating back to last season where the Golden Eagles were a top 10 team. That’s the longest run in the top 10 since Marquette was #7 in the final poll of the 1976-77 season and then in the top 10 for all 17 polls of the 1977-78 season.

Alas. Instead, we’ll have to just settle for Marquette being ranked for a 20th straight week. That’s the longest run in the polls for MU since a 23 week run bridging the end of the 2006-07 season and the start of the 2007-08 season.

The Golden Eagles picked up 869 points in the polling this week. They’re actually tied for #11 in the poll with Duke. Illinois (a team that lost to Marquette at home, as I recall) is #10 with 924 points, while Memphis is the #13 ranked team with 843 points. There is no #12 team this week since MU and Duke tied at #11.

One of the reasons why Marquette pulled off a tie this week? Noted Intriguing Voter Dylan Sinn moved Marquette up on his ballot, sending them from #17 to #13 after the Golden Eagles lost on the road to Seton Hall. Did Sinn rank the Pirates as a result of this? No, he did not.

Nick Alvarez and Todd Golden are the biggest Marquette fans in the voting group this week, with both ballots showing MU at #8 in the country. That’s a drop of three spots. Marquette picked up at least two votes at every spot between #8 and #16 this week, with Steve Greenberg and JB Ricks pulling up the rear at #17 and #18 respectively.

Purdue pulled in 54 first place votes this week to remain the #1 team in the country as well as the best ranked team on Marquette’s schedule. Kansas (also a team that lost to Marquette) slipped a spot in the polling to #3 this week because apparently Houston beating West Virginia to stay undefeated on the year is more interesting than the Jayhawks beating TCU to run their winning streak to nine games since their loss to MU. Connecticut rounds out the group of MU foes in the top five of the poll by coming in at #4, the same spot they were in last week.

We already mentioned Illinois at #10, so we move along to #15 Wisconsin, which is a six spot jump from last week. Who know that beating Iowa and Nebraska was so exciting? Creighton shows up at #22, same as last week, while a loss to Texas Tech sends Texas down five spots to the brink of being unranked at #25 in the country this week. (Psssst! UT’s best win on the year is a neutral site W over a 9-5 LSU team!)

The win over Marquette makes Seton Hall the best unranked but earning votes team on MU’s slate this year, as they picked up 34 points across 13 ballots. St. John’s earned 19 points while appearing on six ballots, and Providence got two people (hi, Seth Davis!) to give them a total of six points worth of votes this week.

Marquette returns to action on Wednesday when Butler comes to Fiserv Forum. The Golden Eagles will be attempting to break the Big East’s record for consecutive home wins. Tipoff on CBS Sports Network is scheduled for 8pm Central time.

You can check out the entire top 25 here and you can see how everyone voted for Marquette right here.