Big East Game Thread: #7 Marquette vs St. John’s

THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 8-3 Big East) vs St. John’s Red Storm (14-9, 6-6 Big East)
THE DATE: Saturday, February 10, 2024, aka National Marquette Day
THE TIME: 5pm Central
THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin
THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and LaPhonso Ellis on the call
THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app
THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.
THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats
THE LINE: Marquette -7.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.
THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 77% chance of victory with a predicted score of 80-72.
THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 60.6, making it the 18th most potentially exciting game out of the 154 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Arizona at Colorado.
MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP
- Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.7 spg)
- Stevie Mitchell (8.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.9 spg)
- Kam Jones (14.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg)
- David Joplin (10.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
- Oso Ighodaro (14.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)
ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP
- Jordan Dingle (10.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.6 apg)
- Daniss Jenkins (13.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.4 spg)
- Chris Ledlum (9.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.0 bpg)
- RJ Luis (9.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.5 spg)
- Joel Soriano (15.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 bpg)
YOUR 90’s ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Otherside by Red Hot Chili Peppers
