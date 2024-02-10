Big East Game Thread: #7 Marquette vs St. John’s

THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 8-3 Big East) vs St. John’s Red Storm (14-9, 6-6 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 10, 2024, aka National Marquette Day

THE TIME: 5pm Central

THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and LaPhonso Ellis on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -7.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 77% chance of victory with a predicted score of 80-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 60.6, making it the 18th most potentially exciting game out of the 154 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Arizona at Colorado.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.7 spg)

Stevie Mitchell (8.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.9 spg)

Kam Jones (14.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg)

David Joplin (10.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg)

Oso Ighodaro (14.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)

ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP

Jordan Dingle (10.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.6 apg)

Daniss Jenkins (13.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.4 spg)

Chris Ledlum (9.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.0 bpg)

RJ Luis (9.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.5 spg)

Joel Soriano (15.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 bpg)

YOUR 90’s ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Otherside by Red Hot Chili Peppers