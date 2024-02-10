 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Big East Game Thread: #7 Marquette vs St. John’s

The Golden Eagles host the Red Storm while trying to tie Shaka Smart’s record for consecutive Big East victories.

By Brewtown Andy
THE VITALS: #7 Marquette Golden Eagles (17-5, 8-3 Big East) vs St. John’s Red Storm (14-9, 6-6 Big East)

THE DATE: Saturday, February 10, 2024, aka National Marquette Day

THE TIME: 5pm Central

THE LOCATION: A sold out Fiserv Forum, Milwaukee, Wisconsin

THE TELEVISION: FS1, with Jeff Levering and LaPhonso Ellis on the call

THE STREAMING: FoxSports.com/live or the Fox Sports app

THE RADIO: 94.5 ESPN Milwaukee, available online at Wisconsin On Demand or The Varsity Network.

THE LIVE STATS: Sidearm Stats

THE LINE: Marquette -7.5 from our friends at Draft Kings.

THE PROJECTION: KenPom.com gives Marquette a 77% chance of victory with a predicted score of 80-72.

THE EXCITEMENT LEVEL: KenPom.com gives this game a Thrill Score of 60.6, making it the 18th most potentially exciting game out of the 154 Division 1 contests scheduled for the day. #1? Arizona at Colorado.

MARQUETTE PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Tyler Kolek (15.1 ppg, 4.8 rpg, 7.2 apg, 1.7 spg)
  • Stevie Mitchell (8.0 ppg, 3.7 rpg, 1.9 spg)
  • Kam Jones (14.7 ppg, 2.6 rpg, 2.2 apg, 1.1 spg)
  • David Joplin (10.9 ppg, 3.5 rpg)
  • Oso Ighodaro (14.4 ppg, 7.3 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.0 spg, 1.2 bpg)

ST. JOHN’S PROBABLE LINEUP

  • Jordan Dingle (10.8 ppg, 2.1 rpg, 1.6 apg)
  • Daniss Jenkins (13.9 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 5.5 apg, 1.4 spg)
  • Chris Ledlum (9.4 ppg, 7.5 rpg, 1.8 apg, 1.3 spg, 1.0 bpg)
  • RJ Luis (9.6 ppg, 4.3 rpg, 1.5 spg)
  • Joel Soriano (15.9 ppg, 9.6 rpg, 1.3 apg, 1.7 bpg)

YOUR 90’s ALTERNATIVE SONG OF THE DAY: Otherside by Red Hot Chili Peppers

