Marquette Men’s Lacrosse Keeps Earning Inside Lacrosse Top 20 Votes

Marquette men’s lacrosse is 2-0 for the first time since the 2020 season, and the Inside Lacrosse media top 20 poll voters have continued to reward them for living up to their end of the bargain to this point of the year. The 2024 campaign’s first in-season top 20 rankings came out on Monday morning, and the Golden Eagles are still earning votes in the poll.

They’re not ranked, and because of how IL does these things, we don’t know exactly how many votes and where. But we do know that Marquette is the unofficial #24 team in the country this week, because they’re fourth in line in the Receiving Votes area, right between Colgate and UMass.

The top team in the poll is the top team on Marquette’s schedule this season, as Notre Dame is still #1 in the country. They only snagged half of the first place votes and as a result they’re #1 ahead of Duke by just one point in the polling. Denver is the only other Marquette foe in the top 10, and the Pioneers jumped up 13 spots from last week to land at #6 now.

Double digit territory has a pair of non-conference opponents for Marquette. Penn State is down four spots to #13 in this poll, while Michigan tumbled 11 spots to land right behind the Nittany Lions at #14.

Marquette is joined in the Receiving Votes area by three teams that they’ll play this season. Georgetown is unofficially #22 in the country after starting off their year with a pair of losses, including an ugly 18-10 affair with Loyola Maryland, while Villanova and Utah are back behind MU’s spot at #24.

The Golden Eagles return to action on Tuesday afternoon when they host Detroit Mercy. That one is set to start at 2pm Central time at Valley Fields, and FloSports will have the streaming broadcast. MU’s home contest against Notre Dame is set for this coming Sunday, so that will be on Marquette’s resume when it comes time to vote in next week’s poll.

You can check out the entire top 20 right here.